IVI: The Closed-Loop 3D Printer

SHENZHEN, China, April 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IVI, a 3D printer startup, is preparing to launch on Kickstarter at 8:00AM PDT, 16 April 2019. Starting from only $299 for super early birds, IVI is a high-resolution, modular, closed-loop 3d printer. It offers print quality that matches industrial grade FDM 3D printers (and even SLA printers) while only costing a third of the price.

Triple Functionality

IVI's modular print head design allows users to easily switch between 3D printing, CNC cutting, and laser engraving. IVI's 3D printing function offers a build volume of Φ210 x 220mm and a layer resolution of 25 - 200 microns.

What's more, it also offers 0.15, 0.2, 0.25, 0.3, 0.35, and 0.4mm nozzles to achieve greater detail or faster print speed.

An included 2.5W laser module engraves images or logos on wood, bamboo, fabric, leather, plastic, paper, acrylic, anodized aluminum surfaces, and more. The CNC module works with a spindle speed ranging from 2000 to 8000 RPM and can be used with wood, bamboo, acrylic, and PCB.

High Resolution and Industrial-Grade Hardware

Unlike normal linear bearings used by ordinary 3D printers, IVI uses industrial grade linear guides and bearings that drastically improve precision and reliability.

Equipped with a 1.2 GHz quad-core processor and a 32-bit 100MHz ARM chip dedicated to motion control, IVI is 10 times more powerful than typical 3D printers which only have an 8-bit processor. All of IVI's structural and moving components are made with Computer Numerical Control (CNC) technology. Every core part of IVI has been tested with Zeiss Coordinate Measuring Machines to ensure maximum precision and reliability. XYZ accuracy reaches 15 microns, and even at 300mm/s print head travel speed, IVI's repeatability is kept within 10 microns.

Unmatched Success Rate via Unique Closed-Loop System

Showcasing an in-house developed closed-loop control system, IVI eliminates printing failures caused by layer shifting. Moreover, IVI is equipped with multiple sensors to allow continuous monitoring of real-time data from all aspects of the machine. Through this data feedback process, IVI is then able to constantly correct even the tiniest deviations and ensure precision and accuracy in the final result.

Simplified Workflow

IVI's workflow maximizes automation and only requires action where human judgment is required. For example, IVI's cloud slicer can analyze a design and assist with the preparation process, saving the trouble of performing the tedious task of slicing (as required by other printers).

Easily Manage Big Projects

When it comes to complex projects, IVI keeps track of progress on all tasks required to finish a project and allows progress checks and priority organization through the 'Project Manager'. Users can control IVI with their smartphone or remote tablet.

Another Kickstarter?

Yes, but it's different. Unlike most 3D printers that come to crowdfunding, IVI has already been through prototyping and testing. It has shared over 700 hours of time-lapse video on social media so users have already seen the functionality, print quality, printer stability, and given suggestions and feedback for improvements. Something that will continue as the company progresses through the crowdfunding campaign.

IVI 3D Printer Kickstarter Page

About IVI

IVI (ivi3d.com) is a young company from Shenzhen comprised of three people: Andy, Elvis, and Helen.

Like many people excited about the possibilities of 3D printing, engineers Elvis and Andy were frustrated with their first experience using a 3D printer. Fortunately, this disappointment sparked an idea in both of them: a 3D printer that just worked (and worked well).

When Elvis and Andy finally met in 2015, IVI was born. Soon after, they recruited a marketer, Helen, to help them propel IVI into existence and into homes and workshops around the world.

Media Contact

Helen Qin

+(86) 133 1736 3923

helen@ivi3d.com

www.ivi3d.com

SOURCE IVI 3D Printer