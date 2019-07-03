iVision Ranks 58th Among Top 501 Managed Service Providers Worldwide

ATLANTA, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iVision, a leader in technology integration and management, has been named to the 2019 MSP 501 list by Channel Futures. Now in its 12th year, the annual list is the first, largest and most comprehensive ranking of global managed service providers.

This year's winners have distinguished themselves among the largest pool of applicants the MSP 501 has ever received. Last year was a record-breaking year in terms of the number and quality of submissions, and 2019 saw a 35% year-over-year growth rate in applications from 2018. The winners of the MSP 501 are honored for their commitment to taking risks on strategic business decisions, dedication to customer support and intuitive knowledge of the managed services market.

"It is an honor to once again be recognized in Channel Futures' MSP 501," said Gabe Damiani, CEO of iVision. "Our Managed Services team continues to provide forward-thinking offerings that deliver true business success for our clients. Managed Services remains a vital part of our commitment to using engineering excellence and next-generation technology to help companies thrive in a digital world."

Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking list into a vibrant group of service providers, vendors, distributors, consultants and industry analysts working together to define the growing managed services opportunity.

The complete 2019 MSP 501 list is available at Channel Futures.

iVision is an Atlanta-based, privately held technology integration and management firm. We engineer success for clients through objective recommendations, technology, and process expertise and best-of-breed guidance. Our infrastructure and application solutions are organized into an IT resilience platform, leveraging cloud, network, and security. At iVision, we work with clients to architect, transform and support their technology — enabling them to realize their vision of a better tomorrow. Learn more about our company at ivision.com.

Channel Futures, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications (ICT) Technology sector. We help drive the future by inspiring the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through our market-leading research, media, training and event brands. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.

