ivWatch Appoints Jaclyn Lautz to Chief Operating Officer

Dr. Lautz joined ivWatch in October 2018 to lead research and innovation efforts, including the design and development of the recently launched ivWatch SmartTouch™ Sensor that detects IV infiltrations and extravasation events at their earliest stage. Dr. Lautz will continue to oversee product innovation and validation in addition to the company's production, talent, culture and operations functions.

"I am extremely proud to appoint Jaclyn to Chief Operating Officer. As a proven and trusted leader in the organization, Jaclyn has played an instrumental role in our evolution of products and growth of our company," said Warren. "Jaclyn's expertise will help accelerate our innovation agenda, drive productivity and further advance ivWatch as one integrated organization."

Dr. Lautz has a broad range of experience in the healthcare field, specifically in medical device research, product development, global regulatory strategy, quality compliance and operations. Before joining ivWatch in 2018, she was an Advisory Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in the Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Operations practice. Prior to joining PwC, Dr. Lautz was the Director of Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance at ivWatch from July 2014 to April 2017. Dr. Lautz has a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from Duke University and a B.S. in Biomedical Engineering from Boston University. Dr. Lautz was awarded the NSF Graduate Research Fellowship and the NSF Engineering Innovation Fellowship for her graduate studies at Duke University.

ivWatch is the first, and only, IV infiltration detection technology in the market and owns 35 patents around the world. In July 2020, ivWatch announced it received FDA clearance and the CE mark for its new disposable, single-use SmartTouch™ Sensor for the early detection of peripheral IV infiltration and extravasation events.

About ivWatch, LLC

ivWatch, LLC is a biosensor technology company focused on improving patient safety and the effectiveness of intravenous therapy. Our dedicated and passionate team is pioneering the use of optical sensors to detect adverse IV events early to minimize the risk of injury caused by infiltrations and extravasations. By using this technology, clinicians can leverage continuous monitoring to help identify infiltrations as early as possible. Our innovative IV monitoring solutions are backed by decades of clinical research and device development.

