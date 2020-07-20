ivWatch Grows Biosensor Patent Portfolio Globally with Additional Grants

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ivWatch, LLC, provider of continuous monitoring devices focused on improving patient safety and the effectiveness of intravenous (IV) therapy, today announced the issuance of two new patents in Japan and Australia, increasing the company's patent portfolio to 31. ivWatch patented technology works in partnership with clinicians to reduce the harm done by IV infiltrations and extravasations and to help improve patient outcomes.

The granting of Japanese Patent Number 6673884 and Australian Patent Number 2017245353 is directed at mitigating the effects of tissue blood volume changes. The patents cover the technology utilized by ivWatch to differentiate between a blood perfusion due to patient motion and the presence of an infusate in the tissue. This technology allows patients to move freely while their IV site is continuously monitored, which helps to reduce false notifications and alarm fatigue for clinicians.

"At ivWatch, our Research and Development team's expertise and the tools and resources they employ are paramount to the innovative products we design and manufacture," said Gary Warren, President and CEO of ivWatch. "As we develop new breakthrough technologies and enter new markets, we must protect our portfolio of products. These additional protections reassure medical professionals they are providing effective, real-time IV site monitoring and allow ivWatch to continue solving complex patient monitoring problems."

ivWatch now owns 31 patents around the world, and has been delivering the first, and only, IV infiltration detection technology to the market for more than three years. Earlier this month, ivWatch also announced it received FDA clearance and the CE mark for its new disposable SmartTouch™ Sensor for the early detection of peripheral IV infiltration and extravasation events.

About ivWatch, LLC

ivWatch, LLC is a medical biosensor technology company focused on improving patient safety and the effectiveness of intravenous therapy. Our dedicated and passionate team is pioneering the use of optical sensors to detect adverse IV events early to minimize the risk of injury caused by infiltrations and extravasations. By using this technology, clinicians can leverage continuous monitoring to help identify infiltrations as early as possible. Our innovative monitored IV solutions are backed by decades of clinical research and device development. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @ivWatch, Facebook @ivWatchLLC, and LinkedIn @ivWatch-LLC, or visit www.ivWatch.com.

