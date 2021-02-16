IVX Health Opens Three New Infusion Centers in Indianapolis, Providing a Safe, Private Option for Patients with Complex Chronic Conditions

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IVX Health, a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for patients with multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and other complex chronic conditions, today announced the opening of three new centers in the Indianapolis metropolitan area. Conveniently located in the communities of Emerson Pointe, Fishers Corner, and Park Meridian, IVX Health offers patients an alternative to hospital-based infusions – with the same high-quality standards and safety protocols. IVX Health reimagines the traditional experience for infusion patients with amenities such as guaranteed private suites that allow for proper social distancing – a meaningful benefit when considering the often hours-long infusion procedures. IVX Health is currently accepting new patients in all three of its Indianapolis centers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has especially affected the millions of Americans diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder. Many of these patients receive ongoing biologic therapy to maintain their health and quality of life. As these immunocompromised patients are at heightened risk from COVID-19 exposure, many have chosen to postpone treatment to avoid the shared infusion room often located hundreds of steps inside a hospital or other shared health hub. For example, a recent study revealed there was a 70% increase in therapy nonadherence of infusible biologics during the pandemic for patients with IBD (inflammatory bowel disease).

In contrast, IVX Health provides patients with a safe, convenient alternative to receive infusion or injection therapy. Each IVX center is intentionally designed to meet the unique needs of those with complex chronic conditions. Stand-alone facilities, private suites, parking directly out front, and visits by appointment only are just a few ways IVX Health has always aimed to provide the safest experience possible for its patients. In addition, IVX Health offers patients a superior level of service – with flat screen TVs, high-speed Wi-Fi, complimentary snacks, and flexible appointment times that include evenings and Saturdays.

"I have been receiving infusions from IVX Health for a little over a year," said Cam Wiggins, a patient at IVX Health in Kansas City. "The staff made me feel right at home by genuinely caring and being interested not only in my health, but also my goals and aspirations in life. I love being able to relax in the privacy of my own suite, kickback and catch up on shows or a movie. I am grateful for everything IVX has done to help me stay on track in living a healthy, full, and great life."

"We couldn't be more thrilled that IVX Health is now part of the Indianapolis healthcare community," said Doug Ghertner, CEO of IVX Health. "We look forward to introducing patients and their referring specialists to a more convenient, private site of care option that delivers a personalized, world-class experience. Our clinical model is also intentionally designed to complement and improve physician practices – with our proficiency and expertise in facilitating prior authorizations and benefits eligibility processes."

IVX Health currently has 45 centers operating across 14 metros in the United States. For more information on IVX Health's Indiana locations or to schedule an appointment, please visit the company's website.

Indianapolis Market Presence

IVX Health Emerson Pointe is conveniently located off County Line Rd. in the Emerson Pointe shopping complex in-between Edible Arrangements and Signature Dental. IVX Health Fishers Corner is located off I-69 and 116th St. across from the Super Target in the Fishers Corner Shoppes. IVX Health Park Meridian is located off I-465 and N. Meridian St. in the Park Meridian shopping center near Newk's Eatery and Pure Zen Dentistry. The clinical team for all three Indianapolis centers is comprised of nurse practitioners and infusion nurses with deep expertise in the infusion space.

Emerson Pointe 997 E County Line Road, Suite M Greenwood, IN 46143 Phone: (463) 213-0821 Fax: (844) 983-2028 Fishers Corner 11670 Commercial Drive, Suite 100 Fishers, IN 46038 Phone: (463) 213-8270 Fax: (844) 983-2028 Park Meridian 9510 N Meridian Street, Suite D Indianapolis, IN 46260 Phone: (317) 210-9005 Fax: (844) 983-2028

About IVX Health

IVX Health is a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for those with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis and other conditions.

IVX Health's national footprint of outpatient infusion centers are conveniently located in the communities where patients live and work. IVX Health's experience-first model includes amenities such as flexible appointment scheduling with evening and weekend availability, guaranteed private suites, high-speed Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs with streaming TV and movies, and comfortable recliners with room for guests.

