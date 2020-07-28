IVX Health Opens Two New Infusion Centers in Orlando Area to Serve Patients with Complex Chronic Conditions

ORLANDO, Fla., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IVX Health, a national healthcare provider of infusion and injection therapy for adult and pediatric patients with Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, and other complex chronic conditions, today announced the opening of two new infusion centers in the Orlando metropolitan area.

Conveniently located in Altamonte Springs and Waterford Lakes, IVX Health offers patients an alternative to hospital-based infusions – with the same high-quality standards and safety protocols. IVX Health reimagines the traditional experience for infusion patients with amenities such as evening and weekend appointments and guaranteed private suites that allow for proper social distancing – a meaningful benefit when considering the often hours-long infusion procedures. IVX Health is currently accepting new patients at its Altamonte Springs infusion center (by appointment only) and will begin accepting patients at its Waterford Lakes location this fall.

From its inception, IVX Health's mission has been to redefine the care experience for patients with complex chronic conditions. According to a new study published in Arthritis & Rheumatology, the number of people with these types of autoimmune diseases is on the rise in the United States, with tens of millions of Americans at risk—many of whom are young and active members of their community. Creating a safe, convenient option to receive the care they need is paramount to their ongoing health and well-being, especially amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stand-alone centers, no waiting rooms, private suites, and visits by appointment only are just a few of the ways IVX Health aspires to provide the safest possible experience for its patients. Each IVX Health center is staffed with a nurse practitioner and a team of registered nurses which never exceeds a 1:3 nurse-to-patient ratio, ensuring every patient receives the personal attention they deserve. In addition, IVX Health offers patients a superior level of service—with flat screen TVs, high-speed Wi-Fi, complimentary snacks, and flexible appointment times that include evenings and Saturdays.

"As a physician, my first priority is to help patients achieve the best possible clinical outcomes," said Dr. Nishant Patel, a pediatric gastroenterologist in the Orlando area. "For patients whose prescribed regimen includes ongoing treatment with specialty biologics, staying persistent on therapy is incredibly important. I'm excited that Orlando has a new, convenient option for both adult and pediatric patients that provides the type of compassionate and high-quality care that will help them stay adherent to therapy."

IVX Health currently has 25 centers operating across 10 metros in the United States. IVX Health's Altamonte Springs and Waterford Lakes infusion centers extend the company's footprint in Florida, with IVX Health opening four new centers in the Tampa market in 2020. For more information on IVX Health's Florida locations or to schedule an appointment, please visit their website.

Orlando Market Presence

IVX Health Altamonte Springs is located in the Uptown Altamonte area in an open-air shopping center across the street from Whole Foods. IVX Health Waterford Lakes is located in the Waterford Towers shopping center off of North Alafaya Trail. The clinical team for both Orlando centers is comprised of nurse practitioners and infusion nurses with deep expertise in the infusion space.

About IVX Health

IVX Health is a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for those with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis and other conditions.

IVX Health's national footprint of outpatient infusion centers are conveniently located in the communities where patients live and work. IVX Health's experience-first model includes amenities such as flexible appointment scheduling with evening and weekend availability, guaranteed private suites, high-speed Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs with streaming TV and movies, and comfortable recliners with room for guests.

SOURCE IVX Health

Related Links

https://www.ivxhealth.com

