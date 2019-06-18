Ivy Rehab Announces Partnership with Progress Physical Therapy

PHILADELPHIA, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab ("Ivy") is excited to share that Progress Physical Therapy ("Progress") has joined its network of physical and occupational therapy practices. Progress operates 13 clinics in the Philadelphia market, and the partnership serves to expand Ivy Rehab's footprint in the greater Philadelphia metropolitan statistical area to 47 clinics. Including Progress, Ivy's footprint now exceeds 180 facilities across ten states.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with Progress. Their leadership team and dedicated staff share our mission of providing the highest quality of care to patients, excelling in patient experience and driving best-in-class outcomes," said Michael Rucker, Ivy's Chief Executive Officer. "We couldn't be happier to have a market leader like Progress join the Ivy Rehab family as we together expand our offerings of industry-leading physical and occupational therapy throughout the Philadelphia marketplace. The caliber of the leadership and the commitment to a shared set of values at Progress are sure to contribute to an exciting future together!"

The team at Progress is committed to providing their patients with one-on-one care and personalized recovery programs designed to improve functional limitations, prevent disability, promote wellness and ultimately restore patients' quality of life. Progress' highly trained and multilingual team provides comprehensive rehabilitation programs, including treatments for sports injuries, work-related injuries, joint replacement recovery, vestibular and balance conditions, general strains and sprains, and more. In addition, Progress offers specialized treatment of hand, wrist and arm conditions at their four Hand Centers in Philadelphia.

Added Ivy's COO Troy Bage, "It is an honor to announce Ivy Rehab's partnership with Progress PT. We are excited to welcome their innovative team and look forward to sharing our operational expertise, new technologies, and best practices. Our partnership and shared experience will positively impact the entire Ivy Rehab Network.

"We are very excited for Progress to join forces with Ivy Rehab," said John Mohollen, President of Progress Physical Therapy. "We have a history of delivering best-in-class care to our patients in the greater Philadelphia area and this partnership with Ivy provides us with access to expanded resources as we remain committed to this mission."

"Having closely considered a number of potential partners we are confident that joining the Ivy Rehab Network will have a positive impact on our team, our patients, and the communities we serve" said Gene Barbieri, CEO at Progress.

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of over 180 best-in-class outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics in the Northeast, Midwest, and Southeast. The Ivy Rehab Network consists of multiple brands dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment to get patients feeling better, faster. With financial backing from leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue to grow and further expand its U.S. footprint.

Contact Information:

Ivy Rehab Network

Jeremy VanDevender

jvandevender@ivyrehab.com

SOURCE Ivy Rehab Network