Ivy Rehab Continues Expansion of Aetna Partnership in Michigan and Indiana

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy ("Ivy"), a national leader in outpatient physical, occupational, and speech therapy services, is pleased to share that its participation as an in-network provider with Aetna Health Plans ("Aetna") has expanded to encompass two additional states: Michigan and Indiana. Beginning on June 15th, Aetna members have in-network benefits at all Ivy Rehab Network locations in both states.

"Our participation as an in-network provider for Aetna in Michigan and Indiana comes at a time when many individuals are in need of high quality, easily accessible health care options," said Troy Bage, Ivy's COO. "Ivy continues to innovate through new therapy programs and expanded options for how patients receive treatment, including telehealth and in-home care, and we are thrilled to now provide these options to our Aetna patients in these two states."

The Ivy Rehab Network operates 27 facilities throughout Michigan and five in Indiana. The clinics in Michigan not only include Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy facilities, but the state is also home to a number of Ivy's partner brands: Northern Physical Therapy, Generation Care, Leaps and Bounds Therapy Services, Ivy Rehab for Kids, and Grand River Physical Therapy Specialists. All brands that comprise the Ivy Rehab Network are known for their world-class clinical providers and dedication to patient outcomes, in addition to offering appointments within 24 hours, with or without a prescription.

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of over 225 best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy and ABA clinics located throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Southeast regions of the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network consists of multiple brands all dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment to get patients feeling better, faster. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in great new partners who embrace our mission, vision, and values as well as a culture of being "All About the People."

About Aetna

Aetna, a CVS Health business, serves an estimated 39 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers' compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna's customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates.

