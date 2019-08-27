Ivy Rehab Continues Expansion with the Addition of Six New Clinics in Five States

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy (Ivy) continues to rapidly expand its footprint, with six new clinics being added to the Ivy Rehab Network of physical and occupational therapy practices in recent weeks.

"I am proud to share this news, which marks several additional steps forward in Ivy's ongoing growth," said Michael Rucker, Ivy's Chief Executive Officer. "This is an exciting time for our organization as we expand our standard of world-class care to new communities. We look forward to forging new partnerships and continuing to strengthen the Ivy Rehab Network."

Two well-established private practices, Community Physical Therapy, in Southington, CT, and Grand River Physical Therapy Specialists, P.C., in Ionia, MI, have partnered with Ivy Rehab. Through their partnerships with Ivy, these providers will have access to Ivy's industry leading educational and professional development opportunities, innovative technologies, differentiated care models, and support infrastructure, while continuing to provide their communities with the high quality of care that they have always provided.

"We are thrilled to welcome our newest partners," said Troy Bage, Ivy's Chief Operating Officer. "Each new partnership strengthens our network and helps fuel Ivy's goal of strategic expansion in select markets. We couldn't be happier with the well-established practices and talented teams that have joined Ivy in recent weeks, and we know these will be successful partnerships."

Ivy Rehab has also recently opened four new outpatient physical therapy facilities in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Michigan, and New Jersey. The new clinics are located in the Old City area of Philadelphia, PA, the NoDa neighborhood of Charlotte, NC, Kalamazoo, MI, and Cliffside Park, NJ.

"These new facilities provide exciting opportunities for clinicians to partner with Ivy in the facility that they will lead and to invest in the communities that they serve," says Jeremy VanDevender, Ivy's Chief Development Officer. "As we continue our thoughtful growth and investments across the Ivy Rehab Network, our unique partnership model will be central to driving our new clinic expansion efforts."

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of over 185 best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy and ABA clinics in the Northeast, Midwest, and Southeast regions of the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network consists of multiple brands dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment to get patients feeling better, faster. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth.

Contact Information:

Ivy Rehab Network

Jeremy VanDevender

jvandevender@ivyrehab.com

SOURCE Ivy Rehab Network

Related Links

https://www.ivyrehab.com

