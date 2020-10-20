Ivy Rehab Expands Footprint with the Opening of New Clinics in Northeast, Midwest and Southeast

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ivy Rehab Network ("Ivy") has continued its strategic growth throughout the second half of 2020, opening 7 new physical and occupational therapy clinics in recent weeks. Despite the challenging landscape caused by COVID-19, Ivy remains committed to bringing best-in-class care to as many patients as possible and is thrilled to serve these new communities.

"Everyone at Ivy has worked exceptionally hard throughout these difficult times and our new clinics are a testament to those efforts," said Troy Bage, COO for Ivy. "We are proud to be able to expand our services into additional communities across the country, and we are honored by our amazing teammates, who have risen to every challenge along the way."

In the Midwest, Ivy Rehab clinics have opened in both Reed City and Howell, MI. The first Ivy Rehab for Kids clinic in Indiana has also recently opened in Kokomo. In the Northeast, Ivy Rehab has opened a clinic in Gillette, NJ, as well as an Ivy Rehab HSS Physical Therapy Center of Excellence in Guilford, CT. Additionally, two of Ivy Rehab's partners, Progress Physical Therapy and Southeastern Physical Therapy, have also opened new clinics in recent weeks. Progress Physical Therapy's newest facility is located in Upper Darby, PA, and Southeastern Physical Therapy's clinic is in Suffolk, VA.

"The new clinics that we have recently opened serve to further strengthen our enterprise and the access to best in class care and service for patients across our geographic footprints. We are also excited to expand the professional growth opportunities for our best and brightest clinicians to open a new clinic in their home communities," said Jeremy VanDevender, Ivy's Chief Development Officer. "We look forward to continued growth as we close out the year and anticipate continued market-leading growth going into 2021."

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy and ABA clinics located throughout the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network consists of multiple brands all dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment to get patients feeling better, faster. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace their mission, vision and values as well as a culture of being "All About the People."

