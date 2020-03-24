Ivy Rehab Providing More Options For Therapy With Telehealth and In-Home Services

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab ("Ivy") and its network of physical therapy partners around the country remain committed to serving their patients and communities during the disruptions imposed by COVID-19. Ivy is continually expanding its services to ensure they can provide treatment for their patients—when and where they need it.

"We are offering more options for our patients to receive therapy and giving those who are unable to be cared for in one of our centers, the choice to use either our digital telehealth visits or home therapy visits," said Michael Rucker, Ivy's Chief Executive Officer. "We want to make sure all of our past, current, and future patients can get the treatment they need, where and when it's best for them."

Ivy's telehealth platform, in partnership with PhysiTrack, connects patients to their licensed therapists through a secure, HIPAA-compliant, fully encrypted, two-way video-call system. Patients can do their therapy from the comfort of their home through a desktop computer, laptop, smartphone, iPad or tablet.

For patients who can't get to a clinic, but still need in-person therapy, Ivy's "HomeSTEP" program allows both new and existing patients to receive one-on-one evaluations and treatment sessions in the comfort and safety of their home—following strict safety guidelines.

Even during this time, Ivy remains committed to ensuring continuous care for its patients, some of whom are working as health care workers, police officers, firefighters, and public works employees.

"We agree with the Department of Homeland Security in their opinion that physical therapy is an 'essential' service," said Troy Bage, Ivy's Chief Operating Officer. "Our patients, some of whom are working to care for our communities every day, still need physical therapy to help them with their pain and musculoskeletal dysfunction. We serve them, so they can serve us all."

Ivy's principal commitment is to the health and safety of their patients, teammates, and communities within which they serve.

"Keeping our patients and teammates safe means no germs in, no germs out," said Erin Kenney, Ivy's Vice President of Operations. "That is the mission at all of our clinics, and we are going above and beyond to provide a safe environment for our patients and our teammates."

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of over 225 best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy and ABA clinics located throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Southeast regions of the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network consists of multiple brands all dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment to get patients feeling better, faster. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in great new partners who embrace our mission, vision, and values as well as a culture of being "All About the People."

