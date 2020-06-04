Ivy.ai, with Creighton University and SUNY Stony Brook, Develop #CampusClear, a Free COVID-19 Self-Screen App for Colleges and Universities

BOULDER, Colo., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy.ai, an Ed Tech innovator and industry leader in Artificial Intelligence, collaborates with Creighton University and SUNY Stony Brook to develop #CampusClear, a free mobile app and fast pass to support COVID-19 self-screening for students, faculty, and campus visitors.

With rising concerns over health and safety created by COVID-19, officials at Creighton University formed a committee tasked with minimizing the spread of the virus through a hybrid model of promoting a social contract, in-person monitoring, and self-monitoring. The committee turned to their AI technology partner, Ivy.ai, for a self-monitoring solution. Ivy.ai consulted with Creighton University and Stony Brook University to design the solution.

"We're all in this together, and at Ivy.ai, we have the ability and means to help, so that's what we hope to do," said Mark McNasby, CEO of Ivy.ai. "We built #CampusClear to help colleges and universities return to campus safely and make informed decisions about on-campus activity. The app is free because we believe every college and university should protect the health and safety of their campus communities."

"I see the app as providing a 'passport' that will be checked at all entry points to buildings on campus starting in the summer and into the fall," says Dr. Carrie Hoarty, Director of Student Health, Education, and Compliance at Creighton University. "We are grateful that Ivy.ai is assisting with COVID-19 screening to help keep Creighton's campus safe."



#CampusClear prompts users to answer a single question each day: "How do you feel today?" Users select from configurable responses to reveal a one-day pass for visiting campus or instructions to self-quarantine. #CampusClear also provides real-time analytics to help guide campus officials as they make decisions regarding on-campus operations.

The app also supports contact tracing. Schools can connect data from their student information system to identify hot spots, track diagnoses, monitor potential outbreaks, and alert students and faculty who may have been exposed to symptomatic individuals. #CampusClear is configurable, enabling schools to add their logo and colors, and modify the daily question, user responses, and response outcomes.

Schools can learn more and request access to #CampusClear online at http://www.CampusClear.com.

About Ivy.ai

Ivy.ai is the leading provider of conversational, artificially intelligent chatbots for higher education. Ivy.ai's rich feature set expands student access, reduces staff workload, and increases operational efficiency with 24/7, omni-channel access to information. Ivy.ai deploys state of the art technology to elevate the learning experience and empower academic achievement. Clients receive many AI-powered features such as Live Chat, SMS Texting, Messaging, Unlimited API Integrations, Analytics, and more. With Ivy.ai, you can reach students anytime and anywhere, offer better support and information, eliminate student runaround, and boost recruitment, retention, and engagement.

About Creighton University

Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, enrolls 4,255 undergraduates and 4,399 graduate and professional students among nine schools and colleges. No other university its size offers students such a comprehensive academic environment with personal attention from faculty-mentors. Jesuit and Catholic, it affords incomparable inter-professional education, bridging eight health professions programs with law, business and the arts and sciences – all on one walkable campus. Creighton has been a top-ranked university in the U.S. News & World Report for 20 years

About Stony Brook University

Stony Brook University, widely regarded as a SUNY flagship, is going far beyond the expectations of today's public universities. With more than 26,000 students, 2,700 faculty members, nearly 200,000 alumni, an academic medical center, and 18 NCAA Division I athletic programs, it is one of only four University Center campuses in the State University of New York (SUNY) system. The University embraces its mission to provide comprehensive undergraduate, graduate, and professional education of the highest quality, and has been ranked among the top 35 public universities in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. Fostering a commitment to academic research and intellectual endeavors, Stony Brook's membership in the Association of American Universities (AAU) places it among the top 62 research institutions in North America. The University's distinguished faculty have earned esteemed awards such as the Nobel Prize, Pulitzer Prize, Indianapolis Prize for animal conservation, Abel Prize and the inaugural Breakthrough Prize in Mathematics. Part of the management team of Brookhaven National Laboratory of the U.S. Department of Energy, Stony Brook is one of only eight universities that has a role in running a national laboratory.

