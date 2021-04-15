IWantToMowYourLawn.com Adds Tools Helping Seniors, Veterans, Disabled & Underprivileged Persons Receive Free Yard Care from Charitable Landscapers & Individuals

This organization is about way more than just free lawn mowing. It's a meaningful way to serve a greater good. Tweet this

Extending well beyond yard care professionals, the platform is also designed to attract local and national companies focused on corporate social responsibility whose employees would be able and encouraged to volunteer, as well as recruit and engage with strategic partners to help proliferate the organization's free yard care service in communities throughout America.



Of course, as a 501c3 non-profit organization, IWantToMowYourLawn.com is a donation-driven entity, and the revamped Web site makes donations and corporate sponsorships easy through a myriad of programs and transaction options—options that can work seamlessly within overarching senior citizen and military discount programs.



"There is a massive need for those who can't afford regular lawn maintenance or don't have the physical capacity to do it themselves, or who simply deserve overt recognition, so IWantToMowYourLawn.com was established to fill all of those gaps," said Organization Founder and Chief Lawn Mower Brian Schwartz. "This is why that, in addition to serving seniors, the disabled and low-income individuals, we also expanded our audience to help out those who served in the U.S. Military as a show of thanks for their service in protecting our freedoms. This organization is about way more than just free lawn mowing; it's a small but meaningful and easy way to bring the citizens of our communities—and country at large—together by helping our fellow neighbors. While the individuals receiving service are always appreciative, a clean-cut community contributes to everyone's overall well-being—it's a meaningful way to serve a greater good."



Founded at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and headquartered in Wayne, NJ, IWantToMowYourLawn.com provides an entirely no-cost, tip-free and socially distanced service for those in need of lawn and yard help. What started as a one-man effort over the summer of 2020 to simply help local elderly neighbors has turned into a bona fide movement. To date, the organization has helped over 100 clients across six states with its network of volunteers. Not surprisingly, the organization has gained tremendous media attention—exposure the organization hopes will attract droves of landscapers, companies and individual volunteers looking for a simple way to participate in charitable causes and give back to their own community.

Media Contact: Brian Schwartz, [email protected], 862-66-MOWER

SOURCE I Want To Mow Your Lawn Inc.