iWave Announces Enhancement to its App on Salesforce AppExchange

Identify ideal planned giving prospects with Planned Giving Scores and Segments

Use Multi-Lens Scoring to uncover giving opportunities that can fuel various fundraising strategies, from major giving to annual giving, and more

Deep-dive into existing donor lists and find hidden gems with Insights

Cultivate relationships with the right messaging and channels by tapping into Cultivation and Engagement analytics

"Our leadership team loves the data, scores, and analytics we are able to integrate seamlessly into Salesforce from iWave," said Emily Glesias, Supervisor, Prospect Research Management at Novant Health Foundation. "The scores and analytics give us actionable insights and enable us to have more targeted conversations with our fundraising teams by using one-click screenings and profile generation."

To get started with iWave for Salesforce you can get a free demo or learn more on the Salesforce Appexchange .

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 98,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About iWave:

iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify, and retain donors to raise more major gifts. iWave's intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry's highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Many of the largest education, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations in the World, rely on iWave to power their fundraising efforts.

With customizable settings designed to suit any fundraising goal, iWave for Salesforce empowers nonprofit Salesforce users to work smarter and raise more charitable donations, all within Salesforce.

