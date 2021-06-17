iWave Announces Industry-First Foundation and Company Screening

The first of its kind, this screening technology enables nonprofits to secure more grants and gifts by accelerating and transforming their foundation and corporate fundraising efforts. For decades, identifying and researching foundations and companies has been a time-consuming process that involved searching multiple databases one at a time, collecting all the data in one place, and manually calculating ratings for each prospect to identify top prospects.

With iWave's Foundation and Company Screening, nonprofits can quickly segment hundreds or thousands of foundations and companies into a prioritized list with actionable insights.

"One of the biggest advantages I immediately saw was that it would save a lot of time when it came to foundation research. Instead of having to look up a bunch of foundations individually and scan through their 990s, we are now able to get a summary of them with just one screening. The data given was easy to interpret and would be useful to both me and the frontline fundraisers. I'm looking forward to being able to continue using this feature!" said Laura Pelletrino, Development Associate, Cure Alzheimer's Fund.

Foundation and Company Screening can be used to:

Quickly identify top institutions who have a history of giving to organizations like yours

Uncover detailed information including grants awarded, sales volume, total assets, EIN numbers, and contact information

Segment and prioritize institutions using scores and results that are tailored to your organization

Receive comprehensive foundation and company profiles

Understand an institution's giving capacity and giving patterns to determine the best ask amount

Easily view a side-by-side comparison of foundations or companies

"Being able to innovate and create features that have never been done in the fundraising industry, is something that we are very proud of. This is our second ground-breaking feature of 2021, after launching Multi-Lens Scoring, which transforms the way nonprofits fuel all aspects of their fundraising strategy. Our clients look to us to create technology that will work as hard for their nonprofit as they do and that is just what we are able to do here," said Mary Cote, VP Product, iWave.

If a nonprofit does not already have foundation and company prospects within their database, they can still utilize this new screening functionality. Using iWave's industry-leading, comprehensive datasets, nonprofits can easily build a list of US or Canadian foundation or company prospects, based on a multitude of criteria including location, affinity category (e.g. healthcare), and family foundations. They can then screen this list using iWave's Foundation and Company Screening technology to rate, prioritize, and gain a deeper understanding of new top prospects. For grant seekers and corporate funding researchers looking to save time, this feature is a game-changer.

"Innovation is something iWave has never been a stranger to. We pride ourselves in being first in customer service, first in fundraising technology, and first in creating features that change the way nonprofits fundraise. Foundation and Company Screening has been something nonprofits have been searching for and we are excited to see how our clients will change the world in even greater ways, with our help," said iWave President and CEO Ross Beattie.

About iWave

iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify, and retain donors to raise more major gifts. iWave's intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry's highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Many of the largest education, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations in the World, rely on iWave to power their fundraising efforts. Visit our website and blog, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and like us on Facebook and Instagram.

