iWave Introduces Even More Precise Affinity Scores

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - iWave , the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence platform, announced today that it has launched an even more granular way to assess a charitable donor's affinity to a nonprofit cause. This will enable nonprofits to identify, cultivate, and steward donors with even more precision so they can secure more fundraising dollars.

Affinity, how passionate a donor is about a cause or nonprofit organization, has long been a focus and differentiator for iWave. iWave users have been able to search across nine affinity categories to identify prospects who have a strong connection to a particular cause. As always, iWave wanted to take this even further to drill down on how passionate a donor is about a particular cause. With today's launch of iWave's more granular affinities, iWave now gives fundraising professionals the ability to evaluate a donor's affinity across 30 affinity categories.

"We know how important it is to measure a donor's affinity to your cause to determine how likely they are to give to a specific nonprofit organization," says Mary Cote, VP of Product at iWave. "iWave is the only platform that provides customized affinity ratings, along with capacity and propensity ratings, to help organizations identify ideal prospects. What we're really excited about is that now you can dig even deeper and get much more specific in terms of the passion and giving interests of potential donors, to maximize gifts."

Key benefits of iWave's new granular affinities:

Improve segmentation with data and analytics that are more granular

Prioritize prospects who are already supporting a specific cause

Develop campaigns with tailored messaging that resonates more with donors

Accelerate the donor cycle by efficiently determining the most suitable donors

To get started, a subscription to iWave is required. You can sign up for a free customized demo at www.iwave.com/request-a-demo.

About iWave:

iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify, and retain donors to raise more major gifts. iWave's intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry's highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Many of the largest education, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations in the World, rely on iWave to power their fundraising efforts.

