iWedia Backs the Deployment of NTT DOCOMO 'Hikari TV for Docomo' Service by Providing STB Software Products and Integration Services

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- iWedia, a leading provider of software components and solutions for TV devices to service operators and consumer electronics manufacturers, today announced it has been providing STB software products and integration services to Japanese telco NTT DOCOMO for the launch of its brand new 'Hikari TV for docomo' service.

The announcement was made at IBC 2018, which is being held in RAI Amsterdam from Friday, September 14th through to Tuesday, September 18th. iWedia demonstrates the product at the show (hall 5, stand B40).

'Hikari TV for docomo' gives access to a wide choice of linear HD and UHD TV channels (provided by I-Cast, Inc.). Multicast IPTV is used for the transmission of 79 thematic channels as well as for the retransmission of the terrestrial channels. The 31 channels of 'dTV Channel', the NTT DOCOMO streaming service, are also available. And more than 130'000 videos are available on-demand (movies, dramas, live music, etc.).

The STB may be connected over USB to an external hard disc drive which is then used as a Personal Video Recorder (PVR) and a time shift buffer (TSB). The STB may stream the live and recorded content to other devices (e.g., tablets) within the household or on the go.

All these TV features are complemented by the access to the Google TV Services e.g., Google Play (application store), YouTube, etc.

iWedia's role in the project was to complement the Android TV framework with the missing features (multicast, ARIB / ISDB, PVR / TSB, local streaming server) and to perform the STB software integration.

"We are delighted that NTT DOCOMO has selected our software components and integration services for the STB of its "Hikari TV for docomo" new service," said Sunghoon Kim, VP Sales of iWedia. "With this deployment, NTT DOCOMO makes the difference in delivering its own premium TV services alongside the Google TV Services," he added.

About iWedia

iWedia provides software components and solutions for TV devices to service operators and consumer electronics manufacturers. Its mission is to deliver the software products and services needed by its customers to adapt constantly to the ever-changing requirements of the digital TV markets. In addition to stand-alone components giving support to DVB, ATSC, ARIB, ISDB-T, HLS, DASH, VidiPath, DVB>IP, MHEG-5, HbbTV, CI Plus, DTCP-IP, TR-069, etc., iWedia offers a range of complete solutions for zappers, connected receivers, Smart TVs, as well as for OTT and IPTV boxes. Dubbed Teatro, these solutions are available for RTOS, Linux/HTML, and Android/Java and are pre-integrated with leading service and delivery platforms, CA/DRM systems, and chipsets. Alongside its products, iWedia delivers efficient and scalable software integration services performed by an experienced team used to enable rapid deployments of high volume consumer electronics devices. iWedia is headquartered in Switzerland with development labs in Belgrade and Novi Sad, Serbia, and sales and support offices in Brazil, France, Germany, and Thailand.

Please visit www.iwedia.com for more information.

