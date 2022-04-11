IWG APPOINTS PELLE PERSSON TO LEAD FRANCHISE AND PARTNERSHIP GROWTH IN THE NORDICS

ZUG, Switzerland, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IWG, the world's largest provider of flexible workspace, has named Pelle Persson as Head of Development for IWG's operations in the Nordics. The appointment demonstrates IWG's commitment to growing its global network by around 1,000 locations in the next 12 months, as demand for hybrid work continues to accelerate.

Building on the success of IWG's existing portfolio of brands in the Nordics – which includes Regus, Spaces and Signature – Persson is responsible for strengthening the pipeline of growth opportunities for each brand, targeting new franchise partnerships and strategic commercial real estate partnerships, as well as developing new locations in each country.

Persson's appointment comes at a time of rapid global growth for IWG. In 2021, the group added more than two million new customers to its global network of 3,500 locations, while its franchising programme experienced significant momentum, more than doubling the number of new franchise location commitments, with a total of 120 committed in 2021 compared to 67 in 2020.

Based in Sweden, Persson brings almost 30 years' experience in business development, having started his career in construction and development for H&M, before serving as Head of Development and Franchise for Burger King in the Nordics and Netherlands. His most recent role was for international coffee chain, Waynes Coffee, where his focus was on developing the brand's international presence through tactical franchise partnerships.

Pelle Persson commented: "I'm delighted to have joined IWG at such an exciting point in its growth; the accelerated expansion of hybrid working over the last couple of years has created a significant opportunity for us to expand our global network even further with a particular focus on developing our franchise partnerships.

"Our ambition is to double our network in the Nordics over the next few years, unlocking growth outside of the metropolises, as an increasing number of people work closer to home under the hybrid model."

Stephen Holloway, Global Franchise Development Director, added: "We are thrilled to welcome Pelle to the IWG team. The extensive experience he brings to the table will be invaluable to the business as we look to scale up more rapidly to meet demand. Franchising partnerships will remain crucial to our success, and I'm confident that Pelle's appointment will help us to meet our ambitious targets across the Nordic region."

