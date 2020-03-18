iWorks Corporation Appraised at CMMI-DEV Level 4

iWorks received the CMMI Level 2 appraisal in 2012, and through continuous improvement, integrated processes and an agile approach achieved CMMI Level 4. With the new level, iWorks offers clients a well-defined and repeatable process with quantitative objectives for quality and performance.

CMMI Development is an integrated set of best practices that improves performance and key capabilities for organizations that develop products, components, and services. Systems and software development projects comprise the majority of iWorks' business. For example, iWorks developed the Defense Information System for Security (DISS) and the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency's (DCSA) Vetting Cloud Environment.

An appraisal at maturity level 4 indicates that processes are data-driven with quantitative performance improvement objectives that are predictable and align to meet the needs of internal and external stakeholders.

iWorks is a leading provider of Information Technology and professional services to the federal government. We are a recognized leader in personnel security and vetting solutions, Agile, DevOps, DevSecOps, data analytics, and cloud solutions. Our continuous process improvement approach, combined with our business and technology expertise, results in innovative solutions. We are committed to quality and timely delivery. We are CMMI Level 4 appraised, and ISO 9001:2015, 20001:2011, and 27000 certified.

