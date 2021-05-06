IWP Capital, LLC Is Proud to Welcome Jing (Bella) Sun

ARLINGTON, Texas, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IWP Capital is pleased to welcome Jing Sun as part of its value-based research journey. IWP Capital wants to utilize the analytical and tech-oriented mind of Jing Sun. Prior to the recruitment, Jing Sun understood that IWP Capital offers the best screening, corporate, engagement, and proxy voting solutions. Jing Sun is also aware of the fact that IWP Capital works in collaboration with Catholic institutes, consultants, custodians, advisors, individuals, and platforms.

Jing Sun intends to render the best expertise and adhere to IWP Capital's specialized screening process based on "Social Responsible Investment Guidelines" of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

In fact, Jing Sun finds the combination of different sources of data unique. Jing Sun wants to help IWP Capital improve its value-based research model and align various types of output to the specific needs of the clients. As far as business research goes, Jing Sun can play a vital role for IWP Capital.

In fact, the math and data analytical approach of Jing Sun would allow IWP Capital to opt for even more specific solutions for clients and improve the research analysis. But whether it's business research, value-based consulting, or proxy advisory and voting, Jing Sun wants to help IWP Capital drive more growth.

Interestingly, Jing Sun is proficient in programming languages such as Python, SQL, and SAS. She also has more than 4 years of experience in market research, credit rating, data analytics, and project management. Jing Sun is also familiar with complex qualitative analysis and major data analytics tools. She has advanced training in experimental designs, data mining, and mathematical modeling. It is also impressive that she is proficient in English, Spanish, and Chinese.

Academically, Jing Sun has a Bachelor of Science in Economics with a minor in Mathematics. She did her master's in Applied Mathematics. Her key focus of interest is Statistics and understands the complexity of the algorithm, machine learning, data mining, database system, data analytics, business intelligence, data visualization, and design experiments.

Before Jing Sun did her master's degree in Applied Mathematics from Missouri University of Science and Technology, she did masters in Geotechnology in Architecture and Engineering. Jing Sun's experience as a data analyst for DaGong Global Credit Rating Group in China makes her a perfect fit for IWP Capital.

She can analyze complex data with due diligence and report the results to the leadership. It is crucial to understand that the top management takes key decisions based on analytics reports. And Jing Sun is more than capable to perform extensive business research and on-demand data analysis to offer the best financial services to clients.

As a new member of the IWP Capital, Jing Sun intends to create more value for IWP Capital's core client products with a goal to improve the client experience. Jing Sun can also help IWP Capital improve its overall capabilities and ensure clients get the results that cater to their specific needs. In retrospect, Jing Sun can help IWP Capital offer more sophisticated, logical, and calculated value-based financial solutions to clients.

