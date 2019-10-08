IWU hosts Vietnam Moving Wall

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana Wesleyan University-National & Global will honor and celebrate Indiana military servicemembers and veterans in a free event on Saturday, Oct. 12 starting at 12 p.m. at the Indianapolis North Education Center, 3777 Priority Way S Drive, Indianapolis, Indiana.

At the heart of the event is the Vietnam Moving Wall, a half-size replica of the memorial in Washington, D.C. The memorial wall is 253 feet long and lists the names of 58,318 American military personnel who lost their lives during the Vietnam War. The memorial will be available in the Lakefront at Keystone Office Park from Oct. 10 through Oct. 14.

The celebration event on Saturday, Oct. 12, will feature a showing of the "No Greater Love" documentary with featured guest Justin Roberts. The documentary depicts the combat deployment of the legendary "No Slack" Battalion, 101st Airborne Division, through the eyes of Army Chaplain Justin David Roberts.

The celebration event also includes:

Keynote speech by Dennis Wimer , Director of the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs

, Director of the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs Three Beards concert with frontman Hank Barbe , a veteran who spent four years in the Marine Corps followed by eight years of service as an Army flight medic

, a veteran who spent four years in the Marine Corps followed by eight years of service as an Army flight medic Inflatables, food trucks, and other family-friendly activities

This year IWU launched the Associate of Science in Public Service and Management, a degree specifically for veterans and active duty servicemembers that allows students to transfer in military credits and earn an associate degree in as few as 15 credits or five courses.

IWU also extends a preferred tuition rate to: active duty, National Guard, Reserves, retirees, veterans, spouses, surviving spouses, dependents with educational benefits, and Department of Defense employees. Undergraduate tuition is $250 per credit hour and graduate tuition is discounted by 25%. Textbook costs and fees are also either greatly reduced or eliminated.

"We are excited to honor the Indiana military community during this great event," said Matt Lucas, D.A., chancellor of IWU National & Global. "Providing excellent educational opportunities to servicemembers and veterans is a central focus of our mission, and we are eager to celebrate them."

For more information on IWU's degree offerings to military servicemembers and alumni, visit: indwes.edu/military

