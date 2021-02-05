i(x) investments' Platform Company, WasteFuel, Announces Partnership with NetJets and Prime Infra

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact investing firm, i(x) investments, is pleased to acknowledge the exciting milestone of one of its platform companies, WasteFuel, as announced in a February 4, 2021 press release. This newly launched partnership between WasteFuel and the worldwide leader in private aviation, NetJets, is a significant leap forward in creating a more sustainable aviation industry.

WasteFuel is a next-generation waste to fuel company that uses proven technology to convert municipal waste into renewable fuels that burn at an 80% reduction in carbon to fossil fuel-based aviation fuel. NetJets has made a significant investment in the company and will purchase 100 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from WasteFuel over the next ten years. The two companies in partnership with leading infrastructure developer Prime Infra are developing a biorefinery in Manila, Philippines which will convert 1 million tons of municipal waste into 30 million gallons of SAF annually. They also have plans to develop additional plants around the world.

"We express our congratulations to Trevor Neilson, Chairman and CEO, and the entire WasteFuel team. Their efforts will have a meaningful, positive outcome in addressing climate change. These WasteFuel biorefineries will decrease carbon emissions while solving the ever-growing global environmental issue of municipal landfills and methane missions," said i(x) investments CEO, Steve Oyer. "This is exactly the type of outcome we envision for our shareholders as we deploy capital into companies like WasteFuel to deliver on our mission of Profit with Purpose."

About i(x) investments

Founded in 2015, i(x) investments is a permanently capitalized holding company for investors who want to create long-term economic growth in combination with positive, measurable social impact. i(x) believes the world's biggest problems are also the biggest market opportunities and invests in areas of human need: Renewable Energy, Green Commercial Real Estate, Gender Equality, Media, Education, Workforce Housing, Technology, Water, Food and Health. The company uses a multi-strategy investment approach throughout the entire capital structure. For more, please visit https://www.ix-investments.com/.

About WasteFuel

WasteFuel is a next-generation waste to fuels company that uses proven technology to address the climate emergency and revolutionize mobility. With an initial focus on air travel, WasteFuel uses proven technology that converts municipal waste into aviation grade biofuel that burns at an 80% reduction in carbon to fossil fuel-based aviation fuel. For more information visit: www.wastefuel.com.

