IXL Awarded Research-Based Design Product Certification from Digital Promise

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IXL , the personalized learning platform used by more than 12 million students, announced that it has earned the Research-Based Design product certification from Digital Promise, an independent, nonprofit organization authorized by Congress to spur innovation in education.

IXL submitted its whitepaper, " IXL Design Principles: Core Features Grounded in Learning Science Research ," as evidence that links IXL's product design to established research on how students learn. After a comprehensive assessment, Digital Promise awarded IXL the certification, confirming for administrators, educators, and families that IXL creates effective learning opportunities that help all students grow.

"Schools and families should feel confident that their educational resources are grounded in proven best practices," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. "The Research-Based Design certification from Digital Promise highlights IXL's uncompromising commitment to developing world-class, evidence-based products that make a positive impact on all learners."

"Educators and researchers continue to uncover important insights about how people learn," said Christina Luke Luna, senior director of lifelong learning pathways at Digital Promise. "Digital Promise's Research-Based Design product certification recognizes the edtech products that incorporate research about learning into their design and development. Congratulations to IXL Learning for demonstrating that research informs product design!"

The Research-Based Design product certification uses a competency-based learning framework, developed in consultation with Digital Promise's Learner Variability Project advisory board, expert researchers in the Learning Sciences field, and nearly 50 educators across the United States. Learn more in Digital Promise's report, " Designing Edtech that Matters for Learning: Research-Based Design Product Certifications ."

Research on IXL's impact

IXL is one of the most widely-used educational technologies, serving 1 in 5 students in the United States and learners in more than 190 countries. Recent research proves the effectiveness of IXL: Studies across more than 58,000 schools in 24 U.S. states show that IXL schools consistently outperform non-IXL schools, ranking as much as 17 percentile points higher on state assessments. For more information about IXL's research studies, visit: www.ixl.com/research .

Personalize learning with IXL

IXL is built on over 8,500 interactive skills that are highly targeted and adjust to each student's level of understanding. IXL's adaptive assessment, the Real-Time Diagnostic , evaluates students across every concept in the K-12 curriculum, generating an accurate portrait of students' knowledge levels in math and language arts. Using student data from the curriculum and diagnostic, IXL gives every learner a personalized action plan for growth. In addition, IXL Analytics provides real-time insight into student progress and helps teachers make better instructional decisions in the classroom.

About IXL Learning

Currently used by 12 million students and in all of the top 100 U.S. school districts, IXL is an integrated learning platform that supports personalized learning in math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. With more than 90 billion questions asked and answered around the world, IXL is helping schools and parents successfully boost student achievement. The IXL family of products also includes Rosetta Stone , Wyzant , Education.com , ABCya and Vocabulary.com . To learn more about IXL, visit www.ixl.com , facebook.com/IXL and twitter.com/IXLLearning .

About Digital Promise

Digital Promise is a non-profit organization that builds powerful networks and takes on grand challenges by working at the intersection of researchers, entrepreneurs, and educators. Our vision is that all people, at every stage of their lives, have access to learning experiences that help them acquire the knowledge and skills they need to thrive and continuously learn in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit the Digital Promise website and follow @digitalpromise for updates.

