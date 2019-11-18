IXL Learning Acquires Learning Resources Platform Education.com

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IXL Learning , the K-12 personalized learning platform used by 8 million students, announced it has acquired Education.com , the leading online education destination serving more than 23 million teachers, parents and homeschoolers.

Education.com offers more than 30,000 digital and printable learning resources for pre-K to 5th grade.

"Everything we do at IXL is motivated by one thing: improving learning for all students," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. "With a high-quality and well-rounded collection of resources for educators and students, Education.com is a wonderful complement to IXL. We are excited to welcome them to the IXL family and to be able to give learners even more ways to build their knowledge, curiosity and confidence."

Founded in 2006, Education.com offers more than 30,000 digital and printable learning resources for pre-K to 5th grade. Covering over 800 skills in math, language arts, science, social studies and more, Education.com's materials are developed by experienced educators, are aligned to Common Core standards, and offer students multiple ways to engage with learning:

Worksheets: Thousands of printable worksheets make learning fun for students. Budding readers, for example, can tackle the Alphabet Dot-to-Dot worksheet , where they'll connect letters in order to draw a doghouse around a cute dog character.

Thousands of printable worksheets make learning fun for students. Budding readers, for example, can tackle the , where they'll connect letters in order to draw a doghouse around a cute dog character. Online games: Hundreds of engaging games featuring friendly characters and vibrant visuals appeal to children of all ages. Learners can sharpen their math, reading, and writing skills with whimsical games such as Flipping Pancakes Fractions and Sight Words Balloon Pop .

Hundreds of engaging games featuring friendly characters and vibrant visuals appeal to children of all ages. Learners can sharpen their math, reading, and writing skills with whimsical games such as and . Lesson plans: Created by teachers, for teachers, Education.com's ready-made lesson plans make it easy for classroom educators and homeschoolers to provide meaningful instruction to their students.

Created by teachers, for teachers, Education.com's ready-made make it easy for classroom educators and homeschoolers to provide meaningful instruction to their students. ...and much more: Education.com's learning library also includes hands-on activities, educational songs, and interactive stories.

"Education.com's mission is to create experiences that inspire curiosity and a passion for learning," said Rich Yang, CEO of Education.com. "Joining forces with a like-minded organization such as IXL will better enable us to achieve this vision and help even more students reach their potential."

This announcement follows IXL's 2018 acquisition of ABCya , the creator of more than 400 educational computer games and apps for kids.

Founded in 1998, IXL Learning's flagship product is IXL, a personalized learning platform that helps teachers and parents reach every learner and help them achieve more. Featuring a comprehensive K-12 curriculum, the IXL Continuous Diagnostic, personalized guidance and real-time Analytics, IXL is proven to improve learning outcomes for all students.

About IXL Learning

Currently used by 8 million students and by schools in 95 of the 100 top districts, IXL is an integrated learning platform that effectively supports personalized learning in math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. With more than 60 billion questions asked and answered around the world, IXL is helping schools successfully use technology to improve education. To learn more about IXL, visit www.ixl.com , facebook.com/IXL and twitter.com/IXLLearning .

About Education.com

Over 23 million parents and teachers worldwide have joined Education.com since its early learning platform launched in 2015. Education.com's curriculum is comprehensive, covering core skills across math, reading, writing, and more. Designed with flexibility, it can be tailored to every child's unique interests and needs and can be accessed across a variety of digital platforms. Parents and teachers can follow Education.com's guidance step-by-step, curate their own curriculum, and dive deeply into specific areas with more than 30,000 games, worksheets, hands-on activities, and lessons.

