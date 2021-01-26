IXL Learning Integrates with Canvas to Optimize Student Learning

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IXL Learning , the K-12 personalized learning platform used by 11 million students, now offers an integration with Canvas, one of the most widely adopted learning management systems (LMS) in North America. The integration creates a more fluid experience for schools that utilize Canvas and IXL's award-winning platform to deliver individualized instruction to students.

This integration makes it even easier for districts to fit IXL into their technology ecosystem, granting a single point of entry from Canvas to IXL's curriculum. To make lesson planning more efficient, educators can assign coursework based on IXL skills and guide students to the Real-Time Diagnostic for on-demand assessment, all without leaving Canvas. In addition, IXL created a Quick Launcher feature that provides one-click access to important IXL tools such as the curriculum, analytics reports, useful teacher resources and more.

Roster matching between Canvas and IXL will make it simple for customers to set up and manage classes. The integration also leverages single sign-on to offer direct access to IXL's most valuable pages without users needing to sign in separately or remember an additional password.

"Our integration with Canvas highlights IXL's commitment to creating seamless learning experiences and facilitating effortless implementation," said Suzanne Pelz, Vice President of Engineering at IXL Learning. "Schools using Canvas can now more easily integrate IXL's industry-leading capabilities into all facets of instruction to further personalize education for every student."

All IXL customers with a school or district subscription and auto-rostering capabilities are eligible to implement the new Canvas integration by contacting their IXL account services representative.

IXL's personalized learning platform

IXL is built on over 8,500 interactive skills that are highly targeted and adjust to each student's level of understanding. IXL's adaptive assessment, the Real-Time Diagnostic, evaluates students across every concept in the K-12 curriculum, generating an accurate portrait of students' knowledge levels in math and language arts. Using student data from the curriculum and diagnostic, IXL gives every learner a personalized action plan for growth. In addition, IXL Analytics provides real-time insight into student progress and helps teachers make better instructional decisions in the classroom.

About IXL Learning

Currently used by 11 million students and by schools in 95 of the 100 top districts, IXL is an integrated learning platform that supports personalized learning in math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. With more than 80 billion questions asked and answered around the world, IXL is helping schools successfully boost student achievement. The IXL family of products also includes Education.com , ABCya and Vocabulary.com . To learn more about IXL, visit www.ixl.com , facebook.com/IXL and twitter.com/IXLLearning .

