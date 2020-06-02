IXL Learning Wins Two 2020 CODiE Awards

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year the SIIA CODiE Awards honors the most innovative educational technology products around the world. For the third time, IXL Learning has taken home the prestigious CODiE Award for Best Educational App. IXL also won Best Reading/Writing/Literature Instructional Solution (Grades PreK-8).

"We are delighted to be recognized twice by the CODiE Awards this year for our mobile app and English Language Arts program," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. "These achievements highlight the exceptional educational value IXL has to offer to those looking for impactful, personalized learning experiences."

Learning on the go with the IXL app

IXL provides a fun, immersive experience for students of all levels, and includes over 8,000 skills across K-12 math, English language arts, science and social studies.

The IXL app comes with mobile-specific features that make practicing on the go playful and intuitive. For example, handwriting recognition allows students to enter answers with their fingertips—no typing necessary. Interactive question types, from drag-and-drop to graphing and more, enable students to engage with material in new ways. There's even a scratchpad feature that allows learners to work through problems right on the screen.

Download the IXL app today for free here (available for Apple and Android devices and Kindle Fire).

Building fluency with IXL Language Arts

IXL Language Arts (ELA) brings reading, writing and grammar to life in an immersive, personalized environment. With 2,100 skills spanning grades K-12, IXL ELA offers a wide variety of interactive questions, fun visuals and engaging content. As students learn, IXL adapts to their abilities so that they're always challenged and supported at the right level.

IXL ELA also offers features that further personalize learning. With IXL Recommendations, each student receives targeted skill suggestions tailored to his or her individual needs. IXL's Real-Time Diagnostic assesses students' proficiency in reading and language arts and guides them to the exact skills that will fill in their knowledge gaps. Finally, IXL Analytics collects data from students' work in IXL to uncover insights that help teachers use limited class time more effectively and respond to individual needs more quickly.

About IXL Learning

Currently used by 10 million students and by schools in 95 of the 100 top districts, IXL is an integrated learning platform that effectively supports personalized learning in math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. With more than 70 billion questions asked and answered around the world, IXL is helping schools successfully boost student achievement. To learn more about IXL, visit www.ixl.com , facebook.com/IXL and twitter.com/IXLLearning .

