Ixlayer Introduces Technology to Accelerate the Safe Distribution of Forthcoming COVID-19 Vaccine

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ixlayer, a leader in technology-based solutions for healthcare management, announced a new platform to optimize and accelerate the highly-complex process of distributing COVID-19 vaccines while managing the response to the virus. The technology streamlines the necessary collaboration between the CDC, state health departments, and healthcare professionals, and will be patient and clinician facing. The platform provides a centralized tool to:

Manage inventory, place orders, and track supplies

Onboard and collect medical histories

Engage patients

Establish clinical oversight

Report critical data to federal, state and local health departments

The ixlayer vaccine platform is HIPAA compliant and integrates with and includes components of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Vaccine Tracking System (VTrckS) to enable local and state-level reporting for each dose administered within 24 hours of administration. Through the ixLayer dashboard, employers, school districts, health departments, and other types of organizations will be able to divide responsibilities and manage access.

"No one could have anticipated the need for infrastructure to support wide-scale COVID-19 testing, yet the ixlayer platform now serves a half a million patients across all 50 states. The logical next step for us was to help patients and organizations manage the vaccine distribution challenge," said Pouria Sanae, CEO of ixlayer. "Building upon the foundation of our technology, ixlayer is transforming into a fully integrated testing and vaccine distribution system for organizations to manage and scale COVID-19 responses from one central platform seamlessly and efficiently."

After quickly adapting its platform to suit the need for scalable COVID-19 testing earlier this year, ixlayer created this new platform to distribute COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they become available. There are already currently 180 organizations using the ixLayer platform for COVID-19 test distribution. The company is poised to seamlessly roll out vaccine programs with most of them while enabling additional users to quickly address the vaccine distribution challenge.

As the U.S. continues to fight surges of positive coronavirus cases while communities work to avoid lockdowns, providing speedy access to the COVID-19 vaccine becomes critical. ixlayer's platform helps pinpoint barriers and connects patients, physicians and organizations with the proper testing and vaccine plan needed. For more information on how to use ixlayer to scale testing or vaccine distribution for your organization, visit www.ixlayer.com.

About ixlayer:

ixlayer is an industry leader in the health-tech ecosystem, providing innovative solutions to power precision health testing to physicians, health systems, health-focused companies, and pharmaceutical partners. The ixlayer platform delivers end-to-end solutions for the technical, security, regulatory, and user experience components of complex health testing. The ixlayer COVID-19 Clinical Test can plug into any health system and lab within 48 hours - enabling labs to digitize ordering and produce real-time results delivery while also streamlining healthcare so physicians can pre-screen patients, order tests, coordinate sample collection, and triage patients to the right care ... all from afar.

SOURCE ixlayer