iYellow Group Announces Merge, Unveils Rebranding

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leader in accessibility services and technology, iYellow Group, announced today the merging of its subsidiaries, TCS Interpreting, TCSAccess, and iYellow Captions. The transition is marked by a major rebranding.

The group is an evolution of Abacus N Bytes, Inc., a technology store founded by Phil and Myrna Aiello, Deaf entrepreneurs and parents of iYellow Group founder and CEO Jessica Aiello, in 1982 in Greenbelt, MD. iYellow Group is led by founder and CEO Jessica Aiello.

Founded in 2020, iYellow Group is the parent company of Maryland-based TCS Interpreting, TCSAccess, and iYellow Captions. American Sign Language interpreting, assistive technology procurement and training, and CART/captioning. Together, these companies provide a unique set of capabilities, serving the Deaf, blind, visually impaired, and DeafBlind communities, which sets them apart from other companies delivering similar service.

"At iYellow, it's our ongoing mission to advance equitable access by breaking barriers to communication. Bringing our individual companies under one umbrella will allow us to provide a united front as leaders in equitable access," says Jessica Aiello, Founder/CEO. "Additionally, this message called for a new look to match. Our bold, new identity is reflective of our continuous commitment to the communities we serve."

The first stage of the rebrand consisted of renaming the TCSAccess and TCSInterpreting subsidiaries. Renamed as iYellow Access and iYellow Interpreting respectively.

Furthermore, redesigns encompassed the entirety of iYellow's online experience, including revamped logos and a redesigned website for iYellow Group.

To learn more about iYellow Group and to see its brand-new look, please visit: https://www.iyellowgroup.com

