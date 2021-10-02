IYM 2021 National Prep School Virtual Fair to Be Held Saturday, October 2, 2021 & Sunday, October 3, 2021 @ 9 AM EST - 6 PM EST

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All middle and high school students, parents, and guidance counselors are invited to attend this two-weekend fair which will be held virtually on Zoom . The fair provides a unique opportunity for deserving students who desire to continue their education at one of the many prep schools that will be in attendance. During its 17- years of existence, IYM has placed over 750 students in 120 boarding school from 5th grade through high school and postgraduate.

IYM Executive Director and Co FounderMark Cheong IYM Scholars

These students are represented from various countries including the U.S., Latin American, Europe, China, African, etc. Last year's fair was our first virtual fair, which proved to be as successful as our in-person event. Last year's far was also a testament to the reach of the IYM name, as well as a testimony in its ability to create opportunities for students of all ethnicities and cultures.

Please join us for this informative and, what could be a life changing opportunity for your student and family.

RSVP FOR OUR 17TH ANNUAL

IYM PREP SCHOOL FAIR

On Zoom at:

https://inspiringyoungminds.org/events/2021-iym-annual-prep-school-fair/

or www.inspiringyoungminds.org

Inspiring excellence and achievement through education.

ANNOUNCING IYM'S 2021 NATIONAL VIRTUAL PREP BASKETBALL CONFERENCE

Sat Oct 9, 2021, starting at 9 AM EST Sun Oct 10, 2021, starting at 9 AM EST

At the conference, Boys & Girls Prep School Coaches from across the U.S. will be representing their school's basketball programs virtually on Zoom .

IYM's Student-Athlete program provides valuable opportunities for deserving student- athletes, who demonstrate academic achievement, as well as a talent in basketball or other sports. From being recruited by a pep school at this event, many of our student/athletes have gone on to play at all levels of NCAA basketball and other sports after graduating from high school.

"At the Conference: Meet the Coaches"

The National Prep Basketball Conference is an opportunity to hear from many coaches directly about their school's recruiting needs, level-of-play, the conference they play in, their school's sports facilities, academic requirement, financial aid, etc. Coaches will also talk about what life is like for a student-athlete at their school. This event is essential for student-athletes looking to be recruited into a prep school's basketball program.

"At the Conference: Get College Recruitment Advice"

During a special hour at the conference, join us on Saturday at 1 pm and/or Sunday at 1 pm to hear former College coaches about current recruiting trends, what college coaches are looking for, and tips to find the right college program fit for your college basketball pursuits.

Register will be available the week of September 27th so check the following website for time and schedule: www.inspiringyoungminds.org

Contact: David Montesdeoca

Contact number: 917-336-6830

EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE Inspiring Young Minds

Related Links

http://www.inspiringyoungminds.org

