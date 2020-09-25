IYM's Prep School Fair goes Virtual October 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, 2020
Sep 25, 2020, 08:43 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspiring Young Minds (IYM) annual fair will be virtual this year. Instead of serving only students in NYC, our virtual fair will be available to US and International students. Over seventy schools from around the US and Canada will be in attendance. IYM's Virtual Prep School Fair will occur on October 2nd, 3rd, and 4th. To attend, kindly visit IYM's website https://InspiringYoungMinds.org. Registration is free and open to the public.
Inspiring Young Minds (IYM) is a grassroots educational organization founded by Mark Cheong in 2005. It is committed to assisting all students regardless of their race, ethnicity, religious background, or economic circumstances, to explore boarding school as an alternative to their current public and private school education.
