IZI Medical Products Announces the Launch of Vertefix® HV Cement with Insite™ Tracking Beads

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IZI Medical Products, LLC ("IZI"), a leading manufacturer of interventional radiology devices and products to treat vertebral compression fractures, announces the official launch of Vertefix HV Cement ("Vertefix HV"). Vertefix HV provides a unique solution that addresses the need for real-time flow visualization during cement injection for vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty procedures.

"Our goal in developing Vertefix HV was to give physicians a better way to track and control where cement is flowing during their procedures," said Greg Groenke, CEO, IZI Medical. "The introduction of variable-sized barium particles with high viscosity makes this possible, improving outcomes and safety for patients."

"Vertefix HV will help you control your cement and allow you to have excellent cement viscosity immediately after mixing. It has an optimal volume of cement with good working time and viscosity, along with great visualization so you can see when the cement is flowing and where it is going. The Insite beads are a great addition and now novel to all of the cements on the market. Bottom line is it's the best cement I've used since I can remember," said Dr. Douglas Beall, Chief of Services and Interventional Spine Services, Comprehensive Specialty Care, Edmond, Oklahoma.



"Improved visualization of cement has always been one of the goals to provide better safety with kyphoplasty and vertebroplasty. If you can visualize the cement better it makes the procedure safer, so the improved visualization by having variable-size barium particles is really nice," said Dr. Jonathan Morris, Neuroradiologist.

The new Vertefix HV Cement with Insite tracking beads offers high viscosity and long working time and is an innovative enhancement to IZI's vertebral augmentation portfolio. "We worked with physicians to find out what would really help them in vertebral augmentation procedures. Their input was insightful, and we're pleased with what we've been able to deliver with Vertefix HV," said Jovie Soriano, SVP Marketing and Business Development, IZI Medical.

More information about Vertefix HV is available at izimed.com/vertefixhv.

About IZI Medical Products

As a leading innovator, manufacturer, and distributor of quality medical devices, IZI Medical provides the continuity that our healthcare partners need to succeed. Based in Owings Mills, Maryland, just outside Baltimore, IZI is a leading developer, manufacturer, and provider of high-quality medical consumable devices used in interventional radiology and oncology, radiation therapy, neuro-spine, and image guided surgery procedures. IZI has built a diverse portfolio of products backed by strong intellectual property and currently sells to more than 2,500 domestic customers as well as internationally across 25 countries.

