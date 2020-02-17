Iztla Ramirez's New Book Duelo De Reyes, A Riveting Tale Of Duty And Love In The Midst Of A Battle For Survival

To continue surviving, among the five countries, a competition called Duel de Reyes was created, in which the skills, training, endurance, and fears of the competitors were put to the test.

The first step is selection. Young people from each state, whether convicted or voluntary, are transported to different scenarios and try to survive each one.

Your duty is to reach the final goal to live. The winning team will travel to China to participate in the Duel of Kings, and in this way, their country will gain the right to take the resources of the fallen countries. The only mistake they made was to fall in love while seeking their freedom.

They are ready. The duel must begin."

Published by Page Publishing, Iztla Ramirez's new book Duelo de Reyes depicts the strength of humanity in a dystopian world as people yearn for liberty in life and love.

Consumers who wish to be captivated with action and drama can purchase Duelo de Reyes in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

