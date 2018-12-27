J-CAT Enterprises, LLC Launches New Business To Stop Lacerations And Impalements At Construction Sites

TEMECULA, Calif., Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- J-CAT Enterprises, LLC has launched its business with the goal to stop lacerations and impalements, to workers and pedestrians, at both commercial and residential construction sites. Their patented (US 7,137,228 B2) safety products are engineered to cover and secure dangerously exposed post/column base brackets.

According to J-CAT Enterprises President, Peter Pulizzi, "We've invested several hundred thousand dollars into research, prototypes, testing and tooling to perfect our design. We plan to complete testing and prepare for production by the end of this year." J-CAT Enterprises, LLC has partnered with AMA Plastics in Riverside, CA for large scale production requirements and are actively looking for national and international distributors. In preparation for those relationships, J-CAT Enterprises, LLC is EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) ready.

J-CAT Enterprises, LLC, was founded in 2001 by David Wagner when he injured his leg on an exposed post bracket at one of his construction projects. He looked for a solution, but one could not be found. He started J-CAT Enterprises, LLC as a part-time business to provide his safety covers to local businesses. Peter Pulizzi joined him and his son Clayton in 2018 to help the business continue its growth. J-CAT Enterprises, LLC has worked on improving the design and function of their safety covers, obtaining a US Patent, researching industry needs as well as Federal and OSHA requirements. Mr. Pulizzi has 42 years' experience in purchasing, manufacturing and quality control.

