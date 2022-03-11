J. Dow Fitness Announces Spring Collection 2022

J. Dow Fitness leaps into spring with new features, designs for every woman

ATLANTA, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blazing on the heels of the amazing nationwide feature at Target in February, J. Dow Fitness announces its 2022 Spring Collection, The collection featuring a combination of activewear, athleisure apparel and a new fitness accessory, releases at noon EST March 11th, exclusively on the J. Dow Fitness website.

Customers will love the special features which include a supportive sports bra, full length top, high-waist legging, popular bodysuit and bottoms with pockets.

"The Spring Collection was designed to help women look cute, feel comfortable and release self-confidence as they prioritize their health and commit to their fitness and nutrition goals,"

-J. Dow Fitness Founder, Dr. Jacqueline Dow

For early access to the Spring Collection, visit www.jdowfitness.com to join the VIP Email list or text "SPRING" to (404) 737-1904.

About J. Dow Fitness

Starting J. Dow Fitness has provided Dr. Dow the opportunity to merge her background as a public health research scientist with practical approaches that empower women to live their healthiest and best lives. J. Dow Fitness caters to the body type of every woman by carrying inclusive sizes that range from small to 3XL. Our brand provides a combination of activewear, athleisure apparel and fitness accessories. Over the years, J. Dow Fitness has partnered with Target Corporation and featured in Ebony, Huff Post, Who What Wear and The Grio.

For more information about J. Dow Fitness follow @jdowfitness on all social media.

Media contact:

Nicole Baskin

901.498.1649

[email protected]

SOURCE J. Dow Fitness