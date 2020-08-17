J O Hambro Capital Management's Multi-Asset Value Team Launches Credit Income Fund

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Active asset manager J O Hambro Capital Management Group* (JOHCM) announced today the U.S. launch of its Credit Income Fund (JOCIX). The new strategy is managed by Lale Topcuoglu, Senior Fund Manager and Head of Credit and Giorgio Caputo, Senior Fund Manager and Head of JOHCM's Multi-Asset Value team. Topcuoglu and Caputo also manage the JOHCM Global Income Builder strategy alongside Robert Hordon and they will be supported on this strategy by the other members of the firm's Multi-Asset Value team. The JOHCM Global Income Builder strategy will reach its 3-year anniversary in November.

"As investors are increasingly challenged in their search for income, J O Hambro is pleased to add this fund to its product suite, especially during this extraordinary time of low yields," said Nick Good, CEO, JOHCM (USA) Inc. (JOHCM USA). "JOHCM USA has experienced significant AUM growth this year driven by robust inflows and strong performance across several of our strategies. We are pleased to build on our recent successes and we believe we have built the premier platform for high quality investment teams."

"The creation of the Credit Income Fund is in direct response to our clients' interest in investing directly in the credit component of our Global Income Builder strategy," said Caputo. "Whether clients are needing a multi-asset or credit-only solution, we are pleased to offer options tailored to their requirements."

The JOHCM Credit Income Fund seeks to provide attractive income through a nimble corporate credit allocation appropriate for risk-aware investors. The Fund invests across the credit spectrum including both investment grade and high yield. As market conditions change, the volatility and attractiveness of sectors, securities and strategies can change as well. The team will dynamically adjust the mix of different asset class exposures to optimize the Fund's risk and return characteristics.

"The income challenge has worsened post the QE measures taken by global central banks to cushion the economic fallout from the global pandemic. This has driven interest rates near 0%," said Topcuoglu. "We believe managing investments requires flexibility rather than being constrained by style boxes. Therefore, our credit strategy will focus on delivering income solutions to our investors without reaching for yield across market cycles."

*J O Hambro Capital Management Group includes J O Hambro Capital Management Limited, JOHCM (USA) Inc. and JOHCM (Singapore) Pte.

J O Hambro Capital Management Limited (JOHCM) is a U.K.-headquartered active asset management company with investment offices in London, New York, and Singapore and dedicated institutional and mutual fund sales team based in Boston, MA and Berwyn, PA, respectively. It manages $33.3 billion of assets (as of June 30, 2020) across U.K., European, Asian, Japanese, Global/International and Emerging Markets equities and multi-asset strategies. JOHCM constrains investment strategy capacity in order to promote market-leading portfolio performance.

