CLIFTON, Va., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- J P Systems, Inc, (JPSys.com), provides large federal agencies, Accountable Care Organizations, (ACOs), and hospitals Healthcare IT support for increasing their clinical data quality and interoperability. For ACOs, quality data serves as a foundation for the accuracy of their Quality Measure calculations. Electronic Health Records systems, (EHRs), in themselves do not automatically provide interoperable data exchange capabilities, even if it is between external partners with the same EHR systems. As clinical data is highly complex and ever changing, having a highly experienced Healthcare IT consultant like J P Systems is key to making your budget dollars work as efficiently as possible. The Meaningful Use regulations were just the start of what needs to be accomplished for Healthcare IT. Strategy, planning and IT policy formulation are key, as is business stakeholder engagement.

J P Systems, Inc. Poised to Provide Clinical Data Quality and Interoperability Improvement Services J P Systems, Inc. Poised to Provide Clinical Data Quality and Interoperability Improvement Services

Doctors are increasingly demanding more context to frame the clinical data they see in EHRs. This context must come from having more complete patient records. When multiple external providers are involved in patient care, data often arrives in the form of clinical documents called CDAs (Clinical Document Architecture). Typically, much of the data in these CDA files is miscoded, misplaced or missing. The danger of bad data is a clear risk to hospitals. These CDA files are generated automatically and in many cases no one is looking at the contents. J P Systems can help reduce risk by increasing the data quality in CDAs exported by the hospital's EHR system. J P Systems also provides Healthcare IT services that include data architecture, UML data modeling, development of HL7 Data Exchange Standards and Business Analysis. All of our services are designed to provide a foundation for Clinical Decision Support Systems. See our website HealthcareITInteroperability.com for resources for Interoperability planning.

J P Systems' professionals include nationally recognized experts including Executive Nurses, Pharmacists, Terminologists, Medical Informaticists, HL7 Standards Experts, Data Modelers, and IT Interoperability specialists. For more information please contact Donna Freedman at 206255@email4pr.com or 1 703 864-9247. Please visit JPSys.com to view our recent projects.

J P Systems Inc. is pleased to announce our certifications as a Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB) and a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) through the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). The WOSB certification is unique to the federal government and the process is overseen by the Small Business Administration (SBA). Many federal agencies and large prime federal contractors have a 5% requirement for subcontracting work to Women Owned Businesses. Being a certified WOSB is a tool designed to increase opportunities for women. Certifications increase the visibility of a company and communicate that the business has been through a stringent review process. Although a company can self-certify as a WOSB, federal contract officers greatly prefer a third-party certification. WBENC is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned by women in the U.S.

Jackie Mulrooney, President of J P Systems, states "This is an exciting time now that we are certified as a WOSB and WBE giving us additional credibility to provide authentic diversity in federal or corporate supply chains. Our services include medical terminology mapping, data modeling, interoperability planning, or clinical data quality improvement for ACO's, hospitals and other organizations which need to exchange clean, meaningful and interoperable clinical data."

Jackie Mulrooney

President

J P Systems, Inc.

SOURCE J P Systems, Inc.