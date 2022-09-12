J. Thomas (Tommy) Vance is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CARROLLTON, Ga., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J. Thomas (Tommy) Vance is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Attorney in the Legal Services field, acknowledging his private practice achievements with the law firm of Tisinger Vance, P.C. With over 50 years of experience as an attorney, Mr. Vance continues to practice with Tisinger Vance, P.C., serving clients in Carrollton, GA.

J. Thomas Vance

During the initial years of his law practice, he specialized in commercial transactions, commercial litigation, healthcare, municipal law, corporations, estate planning, and probate law. During the latter portion of his career, he began practicing in the area of domestic relations. Mr. Vance has tried numerous jury and bench trials in domestic relations, commercial litigation, and probate law.

As a member of the Georgia Bar Association, Mr. Vance continues to work in commercial and domestic law as a top attorney.

Since 1922, the law firm of Tisinger Vance, P.C. has demonstrated integrity, experience, resolve, and dedication to client success. The attorneys at Tisinger Vance believe that their 100 years representing clients mark a commitment to the same values of the firm's founders: a dedication to clients, persistence, creativity, hard work, unquestioned ethics, and community service. Those values are ones they seek to apply to each of their practice areas, and for every client they are fortunate enough to serve. The firm's practice areas include real estate, insurance defense, utilities, contracts, divorce, wills, trusts, estates, and business transactions.

In pursuit of a legal career, Mr. Vance graduated from the University of Georgia in 1968, having received a Bachelor's in Business Administration (B.B.A.) with a major in accounting. After completing his undergraduate work, he attended the University of Georgia School of Law and graduated with a Juris Doctorate (J.D.) in 1971.

Mr. Vance would like to dedicate this recognition to his wife, Karen, of 50 years, and two sons, Andy and Casey.

For more information, visit tisingervance.com.

