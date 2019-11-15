J. V. Del Val's new book "The Eagle's Splendor", is a moving work whose lines provide peace to any tormented soul and a totally magical and positive worldview

Parenting with my predecessors made me love flora and fauna. Respect the neighbor and be a positive person, because the eagle is the queen of the birds, of the high mountains, can see the heights and pulls large fishes from the lake. Not only that, it is renewed after thirty years, it crashes against the rocks, thus renewing its claws; that is The Eagle's Splendor . That we humans, should imitate, we damage our body with the atrocities that happened to us in the past. So, we must imitate the eagle when it takes flight never looks back. Forget the past, the evil one; look straight ahead and forgive, if you do, you are forgiving yourself. If you are looking for God, you will not go far because God is within you"

Published by New York City based Page Publishing, JV Del Val's wonderful story The Eagle's Splendor, enlightens and provides peace to our hearts and minds with the life lessons it contains.

Readers who wish to experience this brilliant work can purchase The Eagle's Splendor at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

