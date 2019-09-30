J2 Acquisition and APi Group DE, Inc. Announce Successful Results of Secured Debt Credit Facilities

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- APi Group DE, Inc. (the "Company"), a wholly owned subsidiary of J2 Acquisition Limited ("J2") (OTC: JJAQF), announced today the results of its $1.2 billion 7 year senior secured term loan facility (the "Term Loan Facility") and $300 million 5 year senior secured revolving facility (the "Revolving Credit Facility" and together with the Term Loan Facility, the "Credit Facilities").

The Term Loan Facility was priced at a rate of 250 bps over Libor, the Revolving Credit Facility was priced at a rate of 225 bps over Libor and the Credit Facilities generally are covenant lite with a 0% Libor floor. The Company received ratings of "Ba3" from Moody's and "BB-" from Standard and Poor's, both with a stable credit outlook.

Sir Martin E. Franklin. Co-Founder of J2 said, "We are delighted the credit markets demonstrated strong support for the acquisition of APi Group, Inc. and we believe will provide an attractive long-term funding arrangement for APi Group. The result of our debt financing is expected to be accretive to our previously shared pro forma earnings per share. We are pleased with the result of the offering and believe we are well positioned to execute on our growth strategy."

The closing of the Credit Facilities is contingent upon the closing of the acquisition of APi Group, Inc., (the "Transaction"), which is expected to occur on October 1, 2019.

Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays and UBS acted as Lead Arrangers and U.S. Bank acted as Co-Manager on the Credit Facilities.

About J2:

As a result of the Transaction, J2, to be renamed APi Group Corporation, will acquire APi Group, Inc. APi Group, Inc. is a market leading provider of commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. APi Group, Inc. is the leading independent life safety services provider and a top-5 specialty services contractor in the U.S. with a diversified, blue chip customer and supplier base, a robust service offering, and a track record of successful acquisitions. APi Group, Inc. operates three segments in over 200 locations primarily in the U.S., with its international operations being focused on Canada and the UK. More information can be found at https://www.apigroupinc.com/.

