J2 Interactive Acquires Saxa Solutions

BOSTON, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning healthcare IT consulting firm J2 Interactive has acquired Boston-based Saxa Solutions.



Founded in 2001, J2 is best known for its expansive body of work in healthcare interoperability and health information exchange, for which the firm has earned a place at or near the top of the annual KLAS rankings for Technical Services each of the past five years. For more than a decade, J2 has delivered solutions that enable providers, payers, and HIEs to bring critical data to the point of care, reduce costs, and improve patient outcomes for the communities they serve. J2's practice has expanded over the years to encompass a number of strategic technologies with the potential to transform the delivery of care, most notably Salesforce.



As a Salesforce silver consulting partner, J2 is helping healthcare organizations leverage the power of Health Cloud, Service Cloud, and Marketing Cloud to increase patient engagement and drive better health outcomes across large populations. The acquisition of Saxa Solutions, with its impressive track record of Health Cloud implementations in the HLS space, confirms J2's commitment to growing its investment in Salesforce. J2's customers can expect to see an expanding array of product and service offerings that bring rapid time-to-value, complete flexibility with regard to data model and user experience, and all the benefits of cloud-based deployment.



"Our customers are always looking for ways to make clinical data available to providers at every point along the continuum of care, and to stay engaged with their patients even when the outpatient visit or hospital stay is complete," notes Lou LaRocca, co-founder and CEO of J2 Interactive. "What excites me about the Saxa team is their proven ability to build solutions that deliver on this promise in a way that fits seamlessly into existing care delivery workflows."



According to Bill Symans, President at Saxa Solutions, "We're thrilled to be joining J2 at a time when providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations are pushing to innovate like never before. Our respective teams and technologies are ideal complements to one another."



Post-acute care management, in-app video counseling, physician referral management, and field resource dispatch are just a few of the Salesforce Health Cloud solutions available to providers from the combined J2 / Saxa team.



The acquisition closed on December 1, 2018. Saxa will continue to operate as "Saxa Solutions, a J2 company" for a brief time before merging its brand fully with J2's.



About J2 Interactive

J2 Interactive is an award-winning healthcare IT services firm whose deep expertise in application development, interoperability, and analytics drives innovations in health information exchange, master data management, and population health. Founded in 2001, J2 has established a reputation as one of the leading providers of customized technology solutions to hospitals, labs, research centers, and HIEs. J2's approach is rooted in a fundamental belief that systems succeed or fail based on how well they serve the people who depend upon them. For our clients in the healthcare industry, that includes doctors, nurses, technicians, and administrative staff … but ultimately, it means patients and their families.



About Saxa Solutions

Saxa Solutions provides transformative technology solutions to healthcare providers and life sciences companies on the Salesforce platform. The industry-leading CRM solution, coupled with Saxa's world-class healthcare solutions delivery team, enables providers to narrow the healthcare gap by more effectively engaging with their patients, members, employees and partners. Medical device manufacturers can improve their relationships with providers and patients by enhancing the feedback loop and providing more responsive customer service.

