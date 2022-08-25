J3 Consulting LLC Announces Appointment of Peter Cipriano as Chief Information Officer

J3 Consulting, LLC (J3) today announced the appointment of Peter F. Cipriano from Staatsburg, NY as Chief Information Officer.

RESTON, Va., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipriano began his role on August 15th as the company's first Chief Information Officer (CIO), hired to implement IT strategies and technologies designed to deliver customer excellence, build customer relationships, and cultivate J3's target market growth. Cipriano will position J3 to raise its standard of excellence in CIO Advisory services even higher and better compete as a newly designated 8(a) small business, according to Jeannie Jones-Ledford, the company's President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Cipriano brings over 25 years of experience to J3 and is highly recognized as a global Subject Matter Expert for Secure Digital Services. Throughout his career, he has held senior-level roles at Unisys and IBM. In addition, he has used his expertise to transform U.S. Federal agencies, the global public sector, including Intelligence agencies and commercial clients, to modernized digital service-based organizations. During his most recent role at Unisys, Cipriano played a significant part in building the Unisys Regulated Business strategy. When asked to comment on his appointment Cipriano said: "I am thrilled to be joining J3 Consulting in this new capacity. I am looking forward to using my skills to enhance the already high-quality services that clients have become accustomed to and developing technology solutions for our customers."

Additionally, Peter will oversee the company's IT strategy for internal and external customers, which includes leading CIO Advisory Services, Business and IT Performance Management and Professional Development offerings. Recognizing the expansion of the Federal Government's Cyber requirements due to recent security exploitations such as Log4j and SolarWinds, Cipriano will build on the stellar assessment and compliance capabilities of J3 to meet new Zero Trust requirements. Adding to his impressive credentials, Cipriano is an established innovator with four patents and five publications in data center and cloud services, which he earned during his tenure at IBM.

"We are delighted to appoint Peter as our first CIO," said Jeannie Jones-Ledford. "With his high level of expertise, experience, and prior commitment, he proved to be the prime candidate for the job. We are confident that Peter will ensure J3 Consulting's technical goals are met while continuously improving programs and services that enable the Federal Government to meet its IT modernization "Cyber by Design" strategy now and into the future."

About J3 Consulting, LLC

J3 Consulting is a certified SBA 8(a), HUBZone and Economically Disadvantaged Woman-owned Small Business (EDWOSB). J3 Consulting provides technical and program management support to Federal and commercial customers. The company's core services include Systems Engineering and Technical Assistant (SETA) support services, CIO Advisory services, Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V), Advanced Data Analytics support and Agile Project Metrics Development support services. Guided by their motto to We Find the Why, J3 Consulting has helped scores of clients to resolve issues and discover opportunities for solutions leading to return on investment.

