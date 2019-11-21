JA Solar Supplies 134MW of High-efficiency PERC Double-glass Modules for Solar Plants in Jordan

BEIJING, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, a world-leading manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic products, announced that it supplied all high-efficiency PERC double-glass modules for a 67MW dc Mafraq I solar plant and a 67MW dc Empire solar plant in Jordan. Both Mafraq I and Empire solar plants are among the first set of projects in the Middle East region that use double-glass modules. The completion of these projects is a great reference for the application of PERC double-glass modules in a desert environment.

The Mafraq I and Empire solar plants, with a combining scale of 134MW, are developed by Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV). FRV is a leading provider of comprehensive renewable energy solutions worldwide with its new energy projects spreading across different geographies. JA Solar has established and maintained a good relationship with FRV since 2016, and both companies have cooperated on the construction of GW-scale solar plants.

Mafraq I and Empire solar plants, on which FRV and JA Solar worked together, have been connected to the grid in Jordan. The plants are located in the Jordanian desert area that is known for extreme environmental conditions of sandstorms, high temperature, arid climate, and large temperature difference between day and night. As a result of such extreme conditions, performance requirements are typically high for PV modules that are deployed in the region. The JA Solar double-glass modules have a superior temperature coefficient and mechanical load resistance. Additionally, these high-efficiency modules perform well in several other attributes, including abrasion, wind and sand, fire, and weather resistance. This enables the modules to minimize performance degradation and power attenuation caused by sharp temperature variations. JA Solar provides a 30-year warranty for linear power output of its PERC double-glass modules, ensuring the stability and high power generation of solar plants. The two solar plants, which are now in operation, are expected to generate a total of 260 million kWh of electricity annually and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 210,000 tons per year.

Mr. Jin Baofang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of JA Solar, said, "JA Solar is one of the solar market leaders in the Middle East market. Specifically, it has more than 30% of the Jordan solar market, and its shipments to the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries have also grown in the last several years. Looking ahead, JA Solar will continue to work with more customers and provide high-efficiency photovoltaic products for customers in the region."

About JA Solar JA Solar is a manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic products. With 12 manufacturing bases and more than 20 branches around the world, the company's business covers silicon wafers, cells, modules and photovoltaic power stations. JA Solar products are available in over 120 countries and regions and are used extensively in ground-mounted power plants, commercial & industrial rooftop PV systems and residential rooftop PV systems. With its advantages of continuous technological innovation, sound financial performance, and well-established global sales and service networks, JA Solar has been well received and highly recognized by customers from home and abroad. The company has been listed on Fortune China 500 and Global Top 500 New Energy Enterprises for several consecutive years. (www.jasolar.com)

About FRV FRV is a leading global renewable development company in markets including Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Latin America. Leveraging its proven experience and expertise in the industry, FRV has built a business model that combines ownership of a diversified portfolio of clean power generation assets in our key markets, seeking long-term operational and financial optimization, with an increased focus in customer needs arising as a result of the power sector transformation. To this end, in the next 5 years the company expects an investment of over USD 4 billion in fixed assets with the goal of increasing by eight-fold the total installed capacity, going from 0.7 GW in 2019 to 5.8 GW in 2024. (www.frv.com)

SOURCE JA Solar Co., Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.jasolar.com

