JA Solar Supplies Modules for the First 3MW Bifacial Mono PERC Double Glass Solar Project in Brazil

BEIJING, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd., a world-leading manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic products, announced that it will supply all bifacial mono PERC double glass modules for SolarGrid's 3MW solar power plant in Brazil. This is the country's first bifacial double glass solar project. Additionally, this project represents the entry of the company's bifacial PERC double glass modules into the Brazilian market, which, with the product's higher power output and better mechanical loading tolerance, is important in the development of green energy in the country.

Located in Minas Gerais, the project is developed and constructed by SolarGrid Energia, a recognized new energy developer in Brazil. With abundant sunshine, Brazil is well positioned to build photovoltaic power plants. However, the semi-arid climate and high-temperature environment in the summer result in stringent requirements for PV module performance. JA Solar is the holder of the core intellectual property rights and patents associated with its PERC technology. With that, JA Solar's solar products have excellent quality and superior performance in power generation. The modules used in this solar project incorporate high-efficiency bifacial PERC solar cells with a solid double glass structure to ensure stable power output and electricity generation in the region of such extreme climate.

Additionally, the JA Solar bifacial PERC double glass modules used in this solar project are equipped with parallel single-axis trackers, which can highlight the advantages of electricity generation of the bifacial modules and substantially increase power output of the system. The solar plant is expected to generate 7.1 million KWh of electricity per year and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 5,284 tons per year. Operating under the same environmental conditions, the JA bifacial mono PERC double-glass modules can generate electricity 9.5% higher compared to mono PERC single-sided modules.

Mr. Baofang JIN, Chairman and CEO of JA Solar, said, "We believe the cooperation with SolarGrid and the supply of our high-performance mono PERC bifacial modules for the solar plant is a significant development of future PV projects in Brazil. Besides, the deployment of our high-efficiency solar products can serve as a strong reference for project development in Brazil and other Latin American countries. JA Solar will continue to focus on the development of high-efficiency PV products and contribute to the development of new energy globally."

