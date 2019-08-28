JA Solar Supplies Mono PERC Modules to a 33.1 MW PV Plant in Ukraine

BEIJING, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar Co., Ltd, a world-leading manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic products, announced that it supplied all high-efficiency mono PERC modules to a 33.1MW solar plant, named Scythia-Solar-2 in Ukraine, which has been successfully grid-connected in July 2019. The plant is one of the largest PV projects with mono PERC modules in the country, and is of great importance for the development of renewable energy in Ukraine.

Since entering the Ukraine market in 2015, JA Solar has been widely recognized for its high-quality products and has established cooperative relations with local industry-leading companies including Scythia-Solar-2 project's developer UDP Renewables, part of UFuture Investment Group, a Ukrainian private equity firm and group of companies based in Kyiv. Now JA Solar has strong module shipments in the region, representing more than 30% share of local solar market over the last 4 years.

With the collaboration of JA Solar and UDP Renewables in place, Scythia-Solar-2 marks the start of the second phase of the large-scale renewable energy project, Scythia-Solar. The plant is located in the Zaporizhia region of Ukraine, where the temperature difference is significant throughout the year. All the PV modules installed in the project are based on JA Solar's high-efficiency PERC technology. JA Solar's modules have passed rigorous long-term reliability test and environmental adaptability tests, along with excellent temperature coefficient and resistance to PID attenuation. The modules provide high reliability and excellent power generation efficiency under extreme weather conditions, ensuring the stable electricity generation of the power plant. The PV plant is expected to generate 42,000,000kWh of electricity and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 51,000 tons per year, enabling it to power 13,300 households.

Mr. Jin Baofang, Chairman and CEO of JA Solar, expressed, "The Ukraine photovoltaic market is growing rapidly. To provide customers with highly reliable modules and excellent professional services, JA Solar will continue to upgrade its technology and enhance its service infrastructure to further strengthening and expanding its presence in the eastern European market."

