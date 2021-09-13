Jabra Announces Support of New Zoom Certification for Headsets at Zoomtopia 2021

LOWELL, Mass., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jabra announced its support of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. new headset certification program at Zoomtopia 2021 , as the company offers a wide portfolio of Zoom-certified headsets. Zoom certified Jabra solutions have been designed to integrate seamlessly with the Zoom video communications platform and will provide a superior experience when users interact with both Zoom Meetings and Zoom Phone .

Professional devices that contain a certification badge have been proven to provide the best possible user experience when compared to standard devices. The devices are extensively tested to ensure they provide audio or video quality that enable the best possible experience, along with a guarantee that there will not be any functions or features on the platform that are incompatible with the device. The Zoom Hardware Certification Program includes testing by both a third party lab and Zoom's own subjective testing. The program also offers Jabra users a richer support function and ongoing firmware updates to ensure the feature set of a certified device will work with all future platform updates and new functionality.

"The certification for headsets allows us to provide users a better overall experience on our platform," said Mitchell SJ Park, Hardware Partnership Manager at Zoom. "We chose to work with Jabra when authoring the new certification program because they're experts in audio and video technology and are trusted by businesses around the world. We're excited they're offering their customers a best-in-class experience on Zoom across their entire product range."

With the new certification, Jabra's headsets will join its line of video collaboration devices, including the PanaCast 50, which are already certified for Zoom and provide a superior experience on the platform. The certification will also cover a range of Jabra's enterprise-grade headsets – check back for more updates on the certification roadmap.

"In today's hybrid work environment, having access to quality audio and video capabilities has never been more important, as workers navigate both in-office and at-home environments," said Holger Reisinger, Senior Vice President at Jabra. "We know that certified devices are key to providing users with the best experience possible, which is why we worked with Zoom to ensure that our headsets and video devices can provide a seamless, quality experience for Zoom users, whether they're on the phone or video conferencing."

Zoom's annual user conference, Zoomtopia , is being held as a virtual experience this year, and Jabra is proud to serve as a Gold Sponsor of the event. To learn more about Jabra's industry-leading line of Zoom-certified headsets, visit here .

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Jabra

Jabra is a world leading brand in audio, video, and collaboration solutions – engineered to empower consumers and businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, which includes world-leading expertise in both audio and hearing solutions, we've committed over 150 years to making life sound better, opening a world of sound without limits. Our cutting-edge innovations in hearing care are engineered for you – whoever you are, whatever you do – and founded in the belief that great sound should be as individual as your personality. Jabra is part of the GN Group – pioneering great sound from world-leading hearing aids and office headsets, to cutting-edge sports headphones. www.jabra.com

About GN Group

The GN Group enables people to Hear More, Do More and Be More through its intelligent hearing, audio and video collaboration solutions. Inspired by people and driven by our innovation leadership, we leverage technological synergies between our hearing and audio divisions to deliver unique and increasingly individualized user experiences in our products and solutions.

150 years ago, GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, sound and video processing, wireless technology, miniaturization and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, operates in 100+ countries, employs 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com, get to know our innovation and leadership , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook .

© 2021 GN Group A/S. All rights reserved. Jabra® is a registered trademark of GN Audio A/S. All other trademarks included herein are the property of their respective owners (design and specifications are subject to change without notice).

SOURCE Jabra

Related Links

http://www.jabra.com

