Jabra Hearing Enhancement Earbuds Now Available Over the Counter

LOWELL, Mass., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GN, the global leader in intelligent audio solutions, today announces that the Jabra Enhance Plus hearing enhancement earbuds are now available over the counter (OTC). This follows the US Food & Drug Administration's (FDA) new regulation establishing an OTC hearing aid category, which is now in effect. As an OTC product, the Jabra Enhance Plus will help millions of Americans with unaddressed hearing loss take the first step on their hearing health journey.

Today, millions of people in the US with hearing loss benefit from the advice and care of a hearing care professional. However, there are still 50 million more who find themselves noticing some degree of hearing loss, perhaps occasionally and typically in noisy situations, who have not yet sought or found a solution that helps them with their hearing challenges. Jabra Enhance Plus is engineered specifically for this audience.

Jabra Enhance Plus hearing enhancement earbuds deliver a 3-in-1 experience of hearing enhancement, music and calls in a miniaturized true wireless form factor design, around half the size of Jabra's smallest true wireless earbuds. It includes the calls and music functionality that users expect from true wireless earbuds and provides hearing help for users in a miniaturized, discreet and comfortable design. Their extremely small size helps them visually blend in during conversations. The earbuds can be individualized via a user's smartphone through the Jabra Enhance app. The seamless set-up experience can be completed in minutes and users will have access to convenient and simple controls to adjust volume and focus mode for any environment.

"The new OTC hearing aid regulation represents a significant opportunity to improve hearing health for millions experiencing mild to moderate hearing loss," said Calum MacDougall, SVP at Jabra. "We look forward to bringing the Jabra Enhance Plus to more consumers under the new OTC category and helping to improve people's quality of life through the power of sound."

Jabra Enhance Plus has been selling through GN's network of ReSound and Beltone hearing care partners and has succeeded in opening hearing health care to a new audience. On average, Jabra Enhance Plus users are 18 years younger than users of GN's prescription hearing aid range*. With Jabra Enhance Plus under the new OTC hearing aid category, this innovative hearing health solution will be more widely accessible to consumers in new channels.

As an OTC product, Jabra Enhance Plus can be bought as easily as a pair of headphones in Best Buy or online, but for those looking for more support, the nationwide network of Certified Jabra Enhance Centers (supplied by GN's select Hearing Care Professional partners) is available to offer consultation and advice with the purchase. Find a Certified Jabra Enhance Center here.

Jabra Enhance Plus** is now available in stores and online at Best Buy and at Jabra.com, expanding current availability within ReSound and Beltone hearing care clinics. Learn more about the Jabra Enhance Plus at www.jabra.com/enhance-plus .

