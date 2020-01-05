Jabra Launches the Elite Active 75t: True Wireless Earbuds Engineered For Active Lifestyles

Jabra , a leader in personal sound and office solutions, announces the Elite Active 75t earbuds – the active lifestyle edition of the recently announced Elite 75t true wireless earbuds. The Elite Active 75t is enhanced for durability and optimized for workout and fitness use. The Elite Active 75t is the latest in Jabra's award-winning portfolio of true wireless earbuds and brings the same great calls and music expected from Jabra.

The Jabra Elite Active 75t is 22 percent smaller than its predecessor, the award-winning Elite Active 65t, and features an 89 percent increase in battery life (up to 28 hours with the charging case). The earbuds are built with a durable coating for dust and sweat resistance and feature an increased IP rating from IP56 (of the Elite Active 65t) to IP57, making them waterproof, including a warranty of two years.

Noise isolation

The Elite Active 75t provide first-class noise isolation by utilizing thousands of ear measurements and scans to create the most optimal earbud shape, building up from four generations of true wireless Elite products and thus providing optimal passive noise reduction for a better sound experience.

The user has the option of being totally immersed in their music or calls. Alternatively, they can use the HearThrough activation to let sound in when needed.

Introducing Jabra MySound

In the second quarter of 2020 (Q2, 2020), Jabra will introduce MySound, a new software offering. MySound is uniquely built using the hearing know-how and technology from sister company GN Hearing, producers of world-class hearing aids, to individualize each user's music experience.

MySound enables users to optimize their sound experience to their personal hearing profile. Users will take a test comprising a series of beeps in the Jabra Sound+ app that calibrates the headphones based on each users' unique profile for a truly individualized experience.

Jabra MyControls

To provide more user choice and convenience, Jabra MyControls will also be available in Q2 2020. Users will have the option to use just one earbud, allowing for added freedom and extension of battery time. Through the Jabra Sound+ app, users can configure the functions on the left and right earbud to meet their personal preferences.

René Svendsen-Tune, CEO at Jabra, said, "We are proud to be taking audio to the next level with our most optimal true wireless earbuds yet. The Elite Active 75t is a testament to Jabra's engineering expertise and is proof that we are committed to creating the best user experience in the market. Jabra MySound is a first step in harnessing the expertise of both GN Hearing and Jabra to deliver not just outstanding sound but individualized audio experiences."

Key features and specifications:

Compact earbuds, tested for a secure active fit with optimal noise isolation

Jabra MySound for individualized sound (early Q2, 2020)

Jabra MyControls to define button settings (early Q2, 2020)

Up to 7.5 hours battery life, and 28 hours with the charging case

Four-microphone technology for crystal clear calls in every environment

Charging with USB-C

Reliable true wireless connectivity with no audio dropout

IP57-rated durability and two-year warranty against dust and sweat*

Pricing and availability

Jabra Elite Active 75t will be available February 2020 at Amazon, Best Buy and Jabra.com, MSRP 199 USD. The earbuds will be available in six colors: Navy (February), Copper Black (Amazon exclusive, February), Titanium Black (Best Buy US exclusive, February), Grey (April), Sienna (April) and Mint (April).

Find out more about Jabra at CES at www.jabra.com/ces or visit us at Central Hall | Booth 16714.

