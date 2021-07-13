Jabra marks sustainability journey with 100% sustainable packaging for its latest products

The improved packaging for these two products is one of the steps Jabra is taking towards its goal of achieving 100% sustainable packaging across all of its product ranges. With the company's commitment to a number of UN sustainability goals, as well as its reduction in plastic waste and transportation emissions, these latest packaging efforts are a clear testament to Jabra's dedication to social and environmental responsibility.

The new Elite 85t packaging is 38% smaller than its predecessor, the Elite 75t, which in turn was 27% smaller than the Elite 65t packaging2. With 85% less plastic3, it is fully recyclable, sustainable and FSC Certified. New packaging for the Evolve2 range also includes less plastic and uses more responsibly sourced materials, resulting in an eco-friendlier and more attractive package.

Creating a smaller ecological footprint

The newest member of the Evolve2 range, the Jabra Evolve2 30 headset, features new and innovative packaging—prioritizing sustainability without compromising the premium look and feel of the product. Sold in a soft pouch with a paper label, the pouch will be situated in a slim and functional paper bag. This slimmer bag, while sturdy enough to protect the headset throughout the shipping process, will take up less space, allowing for more products per carton, shipping less air.

In addition to reducing the company's ecological footprint by decreasing packaging materials, Jabra has also made its packaging lighter. The Elite 85t e-commerce pack, which is 49% lighter than the Elite 75t packaging,4 is smaller and no longer includes an outer pack and bubble wrap. With less waste created, products can be transported via van or plane at once, reducing carbon emissions.

Exceeding previous milestones

In its 150-year history Jabra has introduced many firsts, and its sustainability journey is no exception. Maurits Hekking, Head of Sustainability at GN said: "At Jabra, we all share the passion for sustainability and we're committed to reducing the ecological footprint of our products by developing smarter products and packaging. Seeing our goals come to life with these new packages as a result of our great collaboration with other teams across the board is a great milestone in Jabra's continuous journey to a more sustainable future."

Mark Price, Technology Strategist at Pugh Computers Ltd said: "With our recent rollout of Jabra Evolve2 65 headsets across the entire company, we were delighted not only with the impeccable quality of their sound and comfort, but also by their packaging, which can so often be overlooked. It is clear that Jabra's packaging is designed and produced with sustainability at its core, with its compactness and use of responsibly sourced recycled and recyclable materials greatly reducing plastic use."



Setting new goals

Jabra uses its existing business processes to drive sustainability as an integral part of how the company is run. In the 2020 Sustainability | ESG Report (February 2021) Jabra's parent company, GN Group, outlined the key areas where the company is setting new goals and can make a true impact over the next few years: climate change, sustainable products and packaging, and health. By 2025, the group:

Aims to be climate neutral in its own company activities, while also reducing its indirect emissions.

Will use at least 50% sustainable material in new products, have truly sustainable packaging across GN, launch take-back schemes for all relevant products and regions, and repair or refurbish more products per year.

"We have made real progress with these initiatives for Jabra on our journey to a more sustainable future", says Maurits Hekking, Head of Sustainability at GN. "We have high ambitions, and the evolution of our packaging is a huge step in the right direction. In order to keep progressing, we will continue to consider sustainability in everything we do, whether it's our operations, our products or our packaging."

Jabra's Green Initiative

Jabra's sustainability efforts do not stop once the product has reached its new owner, with product take-back schemes in several regions known as Jabra's Green Initiative. Through this scheme, people who want to trade in their existing Elite product for a newer model receive a discount when sending their old product back to Jabra. Jabra then recycles the device under the European WEEE Directive.

About Jabra

Jabra is a world leading brand in audio, video, and collaboration solutions – engineered to empower consumers and businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, we are committed to letting people hear more, do more, and be more than they ever thought possible. Jabra engineering excellence leads the way, building on 150 years of pioneering work within the GN Group. This allows us to create integrated tools for contact centers, offices, and collaboration that help professionals work more productively from anywhere; and true wireless headphones and earbuds that let consumers better enjoy calls, music, and media. The GN Group, founded in 1869, operates in 100 countries and delivers innovation, reliability, and ease of use. GN employs 6,500 people and in 2020 reported annual revenue of DKK 13.4bn. The Jabra brand accounts for approx. DKK 8.7bn and employs 1,900 people. GN makes life sound better and is Nasdaq Copenhagen listed. www.jabra.com

© 2021 GN Audio A/S. All rights reserved. Jabra® is a registered trademark of GN Audio A/S. All other trademarks included herein are the property of their respective owners (design and specifications are subject to change without notice).

1 Compared to the Elite 65t packaging. Based on internal disassembly and calculations

2 Based on internal disassembly and calculations

3 Compared to the Elite 65t packaging. Based on internal disassembly and calculations

4 Based on internal disassembly and calculations

