Jace W. Hyder is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jace W. Hyder is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Surgeon for his exceptional work in General Surgery and his professional excellence at Kansas Medical Center and Ascension Via Christi Hospital.

A respected and talented Colorectal Specialist, Dr. Hyder is a General Surgery Specialist with over 42 years of experience in the medical field. He graduated from the University of Kansas School of Medicine with Honors in 1979.

Dr. Hyder is highly trained in his field, and is double board-certified in Colon and Rectal Surgery by the American Board of Colon and Rectal Surgery (ABCRS). The ABCRS was established with the goal of promoting the health and welfare of patients by developing and maintaining high standards for certification in the specialty of Colon and Rectal Surgery. To remain active in the field, Dr. Hyder is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a Fellow of the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons.

To serve his community in Wichita, KS, he is affiliated with various hospitals and medical facilities such as Ascension Via Christi Hospital, St. Francis, Wesley Medical Center, and Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center.

He focuses his abilities on diagnosing and treating disorders related to the colon, rectum, and anus. He may treat patients with anal lesions, benign polyps of the colon, colonoscopies, sigmoidoscopies, hemorrhoid procedures, appendectomies, bariatric surgery, proctosigmoidoscopy, and small bowel resection. Dr. Hyder believes in treating every patient with care and respect.

