Jacinto Marcano Sosa's new book "Adivinando Y Jugando" features Uncle Luis' amusing riddles for the young learners to enjoy and learn from.

Sosa shares, "Educational material that helps develop the child's intellectual ability and skills"

Published by Page Publishing, Jacinto Marcano Sosa's lovely book of riddles is a great interactive activity for children of all ages. Not only will this keep them entertained but also, it carries a ton of information about lots of animals and their habits.

Readers who wish to experience this brilliant work can purchase "Adivinando Y Jugando" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1737569/Adivinando_Y_Jugando__Las_adivinanzas_del_Tio_Luis.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing